Bruce Pearl predicts trio of Michigan Bigs in NBA Draft top 12

The Swiss Army Knife
Yaxel Lendeborg by the Numbers
- 15.1 points per game
- 8 rebounds per game
- 2 assists per game
- 2% from three-point range
- 4% free-throw shooter
“Let’s start with Yaxel,” Pearl said when breaking down the three Wolverines. “He’s 24 years old, but he’s guy you plug in right away, and he’s ready to play He’s ready to win.”
Few players in this draft offer the versatility of Lendeborg. After arriving in Ann Arbor and helping lead Michigan to a national title, Lendeborg established himself as one of the most complete forwards available.
At 6-foot-9 and 241 pounds, he combines strength, athleticism, rebounding, and playmaking into one package. His 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game illustrate how many ways he impacts a game. NBA teams particularly value his ability to defend multiple positions while stretching the floor.
Lendeborg's age has occasionally surfaced during draft discussions, but his polished game and readiness to contribute immediately are viewed as positives by organizations looking to win now. Oklahoma City, Golden State, and several lottery clubs have reportedly been linked to his range.
His appeal comes from reliability. Coaches know exactly what they're getting a tough, intelligent, productive player capable of fitting virtually any roster construction.