Bruce Pearl predicts trio of Michigan Bigs in NBA Draft top 12

NBA Draft: Michigan Wolverines Basketball

Michigan's NBA Draft Legacy

Michigan Draft History Highlights

32 first-round picks

68 NBA draft picks overall

2 No.1 picks overall in Russell (1966) and Webber (1993)

19 lottery picks

12 first-rounders since 2013, leads Big Ten

Michigan has a rich NBA Draft history dating back decades, producing stars, All-Stars, and championship contributors. The Fab Five era alone helped cement the Wolverines as one of college basketball's premier talent pipelines.

Names such as Chris Webber, Juwan Howard, Jalen Rose, Glen Rice, and Cazzie Russell who was drafted No. 1 overall in 1966. Webber and Russell are the only two Wolverines selected at the top spot.

What makes the 2026 class unique is the possibility of three Wolverines hearing their names called within the opening dozen selections. That would place this Michigan group among the most successful single-season draft classes in school history.

National championships often create NBA opportunities, and that's exactly what happened in Ann Arbor. Mara, Lendeborg, and Johnson didn't simply win games they positioned themselves to become the next generation of Michigan players making an impact at the professional level.