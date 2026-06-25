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NBA · 10 minutes ago

Lakers to sign Peter Suder to two-way deal

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly added another prospect following Wednesday's 2026 NBA Draft, agreeing to a two-way contract with Miami (Ohio) guard Peter Suder, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto .

Suder, 22, enters the Lakers organization after putting together one of the most impressive seasons in mid-major college basketball. 

The 6-foot-5 guard was named MAC Player of the Year after leading Miami (Ohio) to a remarkable 31-0 regular-season record.

For a Lakers team looking to develop young talent around its star-driven core, Suder brings a combination of size, shooting, playmaking and winning experience that made him one of the more intriguing undrafted prospects available.

During his senior season Miami (OH) Suder averaged 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting an efficient 54.6% from the field and 42.1% from 3. 

His ability to contribute across the board helped power Miami (Ohio)'s historic campaign and earned him recognition as the top player in the Mid-American Conference.

What stands out most about Suder's profile is his offensive versatility, which is always a need in today's NBA.

While many college guards rely heavily on perimeter shooting, Suder proved capable of scoring at all three levels. 

He converted on 56% of his 2-pointers in his college career.

After spending two seasons at Bellarmine, Suder transferred to Miami (Ohio) and elevated his game significantly. 

Across his final two seasons with the RedHawks, he averaged 14.2 points while shooting better than 52% from the field and nearly 38% from 3.

The Lakers have prioritized adding versatile players who can make quick decisions with the ball, and Suder fits that mold.

We will see Suder, AK Okereke and first-rounder Cameron Carr get their first actions in purple and gold in the California Classic and Summer League in July.

undefined Game Odds
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Final
Marlins +102, U 7.5
TEX

TEX

2

MIA

MIA

4

Final
Cubs +102, O 8.5
CHC

CHC

10

NYM

NYM

3

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