Clippers bet on fit and upside by selecting Keaton Wagler with No. 5 pick

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Clippers entered Tuesday's NBA Draft holding the fifth overall pick, and despite early speculation that they could trade the selection, the organization ultimately chose to stay put and draft guard Keaton Wagler.

Wagler's selection marks the highest draft choice the Clippers have made since selecting Blake Griffin with the No. 1 overall pick in 2009.

Griffin's arrival helped transform the franchise and eventually ushered in the "Lob City" era. While expectations for Wagler will naturally be different, the significance of the selection highlights how rarely the Clippers have drafted this high over the past decade and a half.

From a roster-construction standpoint, the fit makes plenty of sense.

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard joins a backcourt that already features Darius Garland, whom the Clippers acquired at the 2026 NBA Trade Deadline. Given Garland's 6-foot-1 frame, adding a bigger guard alongside him addresses a need while providing additional versatility. Wagler may not be the most explosive athlete in this draft class, but he consistently gets to his spots and has developed into a crafty, shifty combo guard.

Why the Fit Works

What makes this pairing particularly intriguing is Wagler's ability to thrive without the ball in his hands.

Garland is at his best operating in pick-and-roll situations, and Wagler's off-ball movement should allow the two guards to complement one another effectively. While Wagler will likely begin his NBA career as a secondary ball handler, his ability to score both on and off the ball gives the Clippers' lineup additional flexibility, especially on the perimeter.

With Kawhi Leonard still serving as a focal point of the offense, Wagler does not need to arrive as a primary creator from day one. Instead, he can ease into a role that maximizes his strengths while continuing to develop his overall game.

The LA Clippers are rocking with Illinois' Keaton Wagler with the No. 5 pick pic.twitter.com/obLMI51BhE — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 24, 2026

From Four-Star Recruit to Lottery Pick

Wagler's path to becoming a top-five selection was anything but conventional.

Coming out of high school, the Kansas native was a four-star recruit who committed to Illinois. Entering his freshman season, he was not widely projected to crack the starting lineup. By the end of the year, however, he had helped lead Illinois to a Final Four appearance.

In 37 games, Wagler averaged 17.9 points per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from beyond the arc.

His breakout moments came throughout the season. On Jan. 24, 2026, he set Illinois' freshman single-game scoring record with 46 points on the road against No. 4 Purdue at Mackey Arena, including a remarkable 9-for-11 performance from three-point range. He later scored 25 points in an Elite Eight victory over Iowa and earned NCAA South Regional Most Outstanding Player honors.

By season's end, Wagler had broken Illinois freshman records for total points (663), scoring average (17.9), and 20-point games (11).

Clippers Weighed Multiple Options

According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Clippers' internal debate centered primarily on Wagler and Mikel Brown Jr.

Brown reportedly completed a late pre-draft workout with the organization and was viewed as a serious contender because of his scoring ability and athletic upside. Ultimately, the Clippers leaned toward Wagler's combination of size and versatility as both an on-ball and off-ball player.

Darius Acuff Jr. and Kingston Flemings were also evaluated extensively during the pre-draft process. However, reports indicated that Clippers decision-makers preferred Wagler and Brown because of their longer frames and perceived physical upside. Executives reportedly believed both players still had room to add strength and continue developing physically.

Meanwhile, speculation surrounding the fifth pick intensified when ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the Clippers were quietly evaluating additional lottery-level prospects. That fueled league-wide rumors that Los Angeles could explore a larger trade scenario involving significant roster changes. In the end, however, the Clippers stayed put and selected Wagler.

Why the Clippers Must Remain Competitive

The decision to keep the pick and add a player who can contribute alongside the current core is also influenced by the organization's limited control over future draft assets.

Many of those obligations stem from the trades that brought Paul George and James Harden to Los Angeles.

The Clippers no longer control their own 2026 first-round pick, which belongs to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oklahoma City also holds a first-round swap option in 2027. In 2028, the Clippers' first-round pick belongs to the Philadelphia 76ers without protection, while Philadelphia also owns a top-three protected swap option in 2029.

Because of those commitments, the Clippers have little incentive to enter a full rebuild. Remaining competitive while developing younger talent remains the most logical path forward, making Wagler's selection an important addition for both the present and the future.