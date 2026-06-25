Lakers to sign Vanderbilt forward AK Okereke to two-year deal

The Los Angeles Lakers did not make a selection on Wednesday in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, but they wasted no time reportedly signing a prospect to a future deal.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Lakers have agreed to a two-way contract with Vanderbilt forward AK Okereke after he went undrafted.

Undrafted Vanderbilt forward AK Okereke has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2026

The signing comes after an eventful draft night for the Lakers.

The Lakers got the No. 56 overall pick from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for cash considerations, but ultimately traded the selection to the Dallas Mavericks for cash before making a pick.

The move suggested the Lakers may have had a specific target in mind who was selected earlier than expected, prompting them to pivot toward the undrafted free-agent market.

Okereke, 22, arrives in L.A. after spending three seasons at Cornell before transferring to Vanderbilt for his senior year.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward steadily improved throughout college and established himself as a versatile contributor on both ends of the floor.

During his junior season at Cornell in 2024-25, Okereke earned All-Ivy League honors after averaging 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Following his transfer to Vanderbilt for his senior year, Okereke adjusted to the significant jump in competition and carved out a valuable role in the SEC.

Okereke appeared in all 36 games while making 35 starts, averaging 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

He improved to a career-best 40% shooting from 3 on 2.8 3-pointers per game.

Welcome to the Los Angeles Lakers AK Okereke

– 6'7 244 lbs

– 40% 3PT 61.6% at the Rim 28.5 AST%

– 95th Percentile in isolation 94th on post-ups and 93rd on pick-and-roll scoring NBA ready frame and IQ with the tools to be a versatile two-way wing https://t.co/fsJ9ZIEEv9 pic.twitter.com/tVubnIF1kb — Laker Performances (@LALPerformance) June 25, 2026

While two-way contracts do not guarantee an NBA roster spot, taking chances on undrafted prospects can pan out to be an Austin Reaves… maybe.

The new guard just reportedly inked a deal that will make him the highest-paid undrafted player in NBA history — four years, $185 million.