CBS Sports Top 18 NBA Trade Assets | 2026 Offseason Moveable Player Rankings

CBS Sports NBA Trade Market Mover Rankings

Top 18 Trade Assets for 2026 NBA Offseason

When the Golden State Warriors added Kevin Durant to a 73-win squad back in 2016, conventional wisdom told rivals to duck for cover. Elite front offices flatly refused, aggressively swinging for the fences to spark an unprecedented golden era of league parity. Now in the summer of 2026, that familiar dread is back with a two-headed monster: the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs look poised to establish an inevitable dual dynasty.

But the rest of the league won't just fold. The Spurs and Thunder have ignited a high-stakes blockbuster arms race, and under the paralyzing restrictions of the second apron, teams are radically upping their risk profiles. In other words, you can expect a wildly active 2026 offseason trade market. Now that the playoffs have officially concluded, we can really start digging into who is actually available on the block.

Based on CBS Sports' Sam Quinn's rankings, below are the top 18 trade candidates for the summer of 2026. To be clear, these are not simply the players likeliest to be dealt. Rather, these are the heavy hitters who will completely define the market, the ones who can make a substantial difference for an acquiring franchise or serve as the necessary outgoing salary ballast for a contender looking to reload.

Divided by tiers and listed in order of salary, these are the foundational pieces to watch with the NBA offseason officially at hand.