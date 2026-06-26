Lakers add two more prospects on Exhibit 10 deals

The Los Angeles Lakers continued filling out their offseason roster on Thursday, reportedly agreeing to a pair of Exhibit 10 contracts with Virginia guard Jacari White and Florida State guard Robert McCray V.

According to 247Sports' Dushawn London, White has agreed to join the Lakers on a Summer League deal. Shortly after, DraftExpress' Jon Chepkevich reported that McCray agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with L.A.

McCray joins the organization after a breakout senior season at Florida State.

The 6-foot-4 guard led the Seminoles in both scoring and assists, averaging 16.3 points and 6.1 assists per game while earning All-ACC honors.

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McCray is also an explosive rim finisher with a 43-inch vertical leap, giving the Lakers another explosive athlete to evaluate during Summer League, with first-rounder Cameron Carr having the second-highest vertical, at 42 inches, at the combine.

White, meanwhile, arrives in L.A. after spending his final collegiate season at Virginia following three years at North Dakota State.

The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 9.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting an impressive 43.4% (5.1 attempts) from 3-point range in 31 games for the Cavaliers.

He shot 41% (5.1 attempts) from 3 in his college career.

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The additions continue a busy stretch for L.A., with now seven players reportedly from the undrafted market:

AK Okereke (F) – Two-Way deal (via Shams Charania, ESPN)

Peter Suder (G) – Two-Way deal (via Michael Scotto, HoopsHype)

William Kyle III (C) – Exhibit-10 deal (via Dave McMenamin, ESPN)

Robbie Avila (F/C) – Exhibit-10 deal (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Chase Ross (G) – Exhibit-10 deal (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Robert McCray V (G) – Exhibit-10 deal (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Jacari White (G) – Summer League deal (via Dushawn London, 247 Sports)