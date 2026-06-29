Deandre Ayton picks up player option, set to return to Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will have their starting center back for another season.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Deandre Ayton has exercised his $8.1 million player option for the 2026-27 season, keeping him in L.A. as the Lakers continue building around Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves as we await LeBron James' career decision.

Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton is opting into his $8.1 million player option for the 2026-27 season, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/YCEkd3wgmj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

Ayton joined the Lakers last offseason after reaching a contract buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers and quickly filled one of the team's biggest needs at center.

The former No. 1 overall pick started all 72 regular-season games he appeared in last season, averaging 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting a career-best 67.1% from the field.

Although his scoring dipped to the lowest of his career, Ayton remained one of the NBA's most efficient finishers, having 22 double-doubles on the season.

By opting into the final year of his contract, Ayton gives the Lakers continuity at the center position while remaining on one of the league's most team-friendly deals.

His $8.1 million salary provides L.A. with valuable financial flexibility as the front office continues to shape the roster heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

Now we wait on James' decision.