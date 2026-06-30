LeBron James' Lakers era comes to an end, plans to play elsewhere

One of the most significant eras in Los Angeles Lakers history is set to come to an end.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, LeBron James has informed the Lakers that he intends to continue his NBA career, but not with the franchise.

BREAKING: LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/zzVk6xUVF1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, James agent and longtime friend, confirmed the decision, telling ESPN that James has informed the Lakers they can move forward without him in the new era with Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin later reported additional context behind the decision, writing that a source close to James said simply, "It was time to move on."

The announcement brings an end to an eight-year partnership that transformed the Lakers after James arrived as a free agent in the summer of 2018.

James leaves the Lakers as one of the greatest players ever to wear the purple and gold.

Across eight seasons in L.A., he led the franchise to its 17th NBA championship in 2020, earned NBA Finals MVP, won the league's assist title during that championship season, became the NBA's all-time leading scorer, and continued adding to one of the most decorated careers the sport has ever seen.

James played in 479 regular-season games for the Lakers, averaging 25.9 points, 7.9 assists and 7.7 rebounds.

Even in his age-41 season, James remained among the league's elite.

He averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 60 games, earning his 22nd All-Star selection while helping lead the Lakers to their second straight 50-win season and the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

His overall résumé is unmatched.

A four-time NBA champion, four-time league MVP, four-time Finals MVP, 22-time All-Star and 21-time All-NBA selection, James has spent more than two decades redefining longevity while establishing himself as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

His departure also provides clarity for the Lakers' future.

With James no longer in the picture, the franchise's attention turns fully toward Dončić and Reaves.

General manager and president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka has spent the start of the offseason constructing a roster around the superstar guard, prioritizing athleticism in the draft, and re-signing Reaves to a four-year, $180 million deal, making him the highest-paid undrafted player in NBA history, to return to the Lakers

Now where James ultimately lands remains the next biggest question of the offseason.

The LeBron James era is over in L.A. The Luka Dončić era officially begins.