Lakers sign Sandro Mamukelashvili to four-Year, $52 Million deal

The Los Angeles Lakers continued reshaping their frontcourt on Wednesday, agreeing to a deal with free agent forward/center Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Just in: Free agent F/C Sandro Mamukelashvili has agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal to sign with Los Angeles Lakers, with a player option for the fourth season, sources tell ESPN. Big fully guaranteed deal for George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports. pic.twitter.com/dN7L6K7SQm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Mamukelashvili has agreed to a four-year, $52 million fully guaranteed contract with the Lakers. The deal includes a player option for the fourth season. Charania added that the agreement was negotiated by George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports.

Mamukelashvili, 27, is coming off the best season of his career with the Toronto Raptors, averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 52.3% from the field and 38.9% from 3 in 80 games.

In five seasons in the NBA, the 6-foot-9 big man has averaged 7.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 49.4% from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc.

Mamukelashvili was the 54th overall pick drafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The New York native gives the Lakers another versatile frontcourt option capable of playing both power forward and center. His combination of floor spacing, passing ability and offensive versatility should complement newly acquired center Walker Kessler, giving L.A. two frontcourt additions for Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.

The signing continues an aggressive offseason for Lakers president Rob Pelinka, who has prioritized adding size and versatility around Dončić and Reaves.