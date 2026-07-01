Lakers sign Collin Sexton on two-year, $19 million deal

The Los Angeles Lakers continued an active day in free agency by signing veteran guard Collin Sexton.

Sexton has agreed to a two-year, $19 million contract with L.A., per ESPN's Shams Charania. The deal includes a player option.

Free agent Collin Sexton has agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/S2MBPxTSH4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Sexton, 27, brings eight years of NBA experience to the Lakers after spending time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.

Last season, he averaged 15.4 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 48.5% from the field and 40.1% from 3-point range over 68 games between the Hornets and Bulls

For his career, Sexton has averaged 18.3 points while shooting 47.2% overall and 38.9% from beyond the arc.

The Georgia native is most known for his tenacity and competitiveness that will make him an instant fan favorite in L.A.

Sexton gives the Lakers another experienced scoring/defending guard to complement Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves while also strengthening the backcourt depth heading into the new season.