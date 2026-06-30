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NBA · 1 hour ago

The Kawhi Leonard Era in Los Angeles Comes to an End With Trade to Raptors

Grant Mona

Host · Writer

The Clippers finally pulled the trigger on the deal everyone knew was going to happen. 

On Tuesday, Los Angeles agreed to trade Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors, ending a seven-year run in which the franchise built its entire identity around the two-way star. 

The return package brought back Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a first-round pick swap in 2027, and two second-round picks. 

That much draft capital for a 35-year-old star with one season left on his contract signals a franchise pivoting toward the future rather than chasing one more shot at a title.

A Blockbuster Return to Toronto

Leonard leaves Los Angeles as one of the most talented players to ever wear a Clippers uniform, but this trade sends him back to the city where his legend really took off. 

He spent just one season with the Raptors in 2018-19, and it ended with a championship and a Finals MVP award after Toronto beat the Golden State Warriors. 

He gets a chance to chase that same feeling again, joining a Raptors squad that finished 46-36 this past season and is trying to climb back into the top tier of the East. 

Leonard, who turned 35 a day before the trade, is coming off the best offensive season of his career in his final year with the Clippers, averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists over 65 games, proof his body can still hold up when healthy. 

Health, of course, was always the question mark, and it followed him through his stay in Los Angeles.

For Toronto, the gamble is very real, since a player with his injury history rarely comes without risk, but the Raptors believe the reward is worth it.

Remembering the Leonard Era

Leonard's time with the Clippers delivered flashes of brilliance but never the parade Los Angeles fans wanted.

He arrived in 2019 alongside Paul George in a move that instantly turned the Clippers into title contenders, yet injuries kept derailing the biggest moments, from the 2020 bubble collapse to the torn ACL that wiped out a trip to the Western Conference Finals. 

Every transaction since felt like an attempt to buy more time, whether it was trading for James Harden two years ago or bringing back Chris Paul and adding Bradley Beal last offseason. 

None of those moves solved the core problem, and Los Angeles finished this season at 42-40, a middling result for a roster built around a star of Leonard's caliber. 

Making things messier, the Clippers spent months under NBA investigation over whether Leonard's endorsement deal with a now-defunct banking company helped the team skirt the salary cap, a cloud the front office no longer has to manage. 

Add in Leonard wanting a long-term extension the front office was not ready to hand out, and the breakup started to feel unavoidable well before Tuesday.

What Comes Next for the Clippers

Los Angeles now holds a stockpile of draft picks from 2027-2033 to rebuild around, joining an offseason that already saw the team move on from James Harden and Ivica Zubac back in February at the Trade Deadline. 

Brandon Ingram gives the roster an established scorer who averaged 21.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over 77 games with Toronto last season, while Gradey Dick adds a young shooter still looking to find his footing. 

Paired with this year's draft additions, including Keaton Wagler, the Clippers have real flexibility for the first time in years. 

The rebuild will not happen overnight, but Los Angeles now has the assets, and the runway, to build something new around a completely different core.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jun 30 8:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIA

MIA

-1.5

-134

O 11

COL

COL

+1.5

+114

U 11

Jun 30 9:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SF

SF

-1.5

-104

O 9

AZ

AZ

+1.5

-112

U 9

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