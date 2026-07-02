Lakers announce Summer League schedule, roster headlined by Adou Thiero, Cameron Carr

The Los Angeles Lakers unveiled their roster and schedule for the 2026 NBA Summer League on Wednesday, giving fans their first look at the newest young talent for the summer.

The #Lakers Summer League roster and schedule: Adou Thiero and Chris Mañon will be playing. pic.twitter.com/oZ9eYtDQ8F — Carlos Yakimowich (@CarlosYakJr) July 1, 2026

Assistant coach Ty Abbott will serve as the team's head coach during both the California Classic in San Francisco and the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The roster is headlined by this year's first-round pick (24th overall) Cameron Carr along with last season's second-round selection Adou Thiero.

Also returning is guard Chris Mañon, who split last season between the Lakers and the South Bay Lakers while playing on a two-way contract.

South Bay standouts Anton Watson, Arthur Kaluma and Luke Goode are also on the roster as they continue their pursuit of NBA roster spots.

The Lakers will open Summer League play at the California Classic, which runs from July 3-6 at Chase Center in San Francisco. Los Angeles begins the event against the

Golden State Warriors (July 3)

Miami Heat (July 5)

San Antonio Spurs (July 6)

Following the California Classic, the Lakers will head to Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League, where they will play four games before the tournament and consolation rounds.

Los Angeles opens Las Vegas play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (July 10) before taking on the Dallas Mavericks (July 11) in a nationally televised matchup on ESPN.

The Lakers then face the LA Clippers on July 14 and conclude their schedule against the Chicago Bulls on July 16.

Teams will then be seeded into either the four-team championship tournament or consolation games from July 17-19.

The roster also features several players looking to earn NBA opportunities, including undrafted rookie free agents the Lakers added following the NBA Draft in Robbie Avila, William Kyle III, Chase Ross, Peter Suder, Jacari White, Robert McCray V, AK Okereke.

The roster also includes former first-round pick Zhaire Smith, who enters his sixth professional season hoping to continue his comeback.

The Lakers will tip off their Summer League schedule Friday night against the Warriors at Chase Center before shifting their focus to Las Vegas later this month.