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NBA · 1 hour ago

Lebron James next team? Follow the Path of Least Resistance to NBA Finals

Bo Marchionte

Host · Writer

The Path with the Least Resistance to the NBA Finals

Lebron James Stops in NBA

  • Cleveland: Seven Years
  • Miami: Four Years
  • Cleveland: Four Years
  • Los Angeles: Seven Years
  • New Team: ?

Seven seasons in Cleveland.

Then came four in Miami, where LeBron James joined forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to create the NBA’s newest superteam.

Four more years back in Cleveland followed with new teammates Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. A roster built to chase championships before heading west to Los Angeles.

James would be pairing himself with Anthony Davis immediately gave the Lakers what many believed was the league’s best one-two punch.

History matters because it leaves clues.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Philadelphia 76ers have entered the mix for unrestricted free agent LeBron James and are making their pitch. It’s the latest chapter in what has become an annual summer ritual: rumors, meetings, lunches, whispers and executives trying to read the mind of the most influential player of his generation.

Read the tea leaves

LeBron isn’t chasing nostalgia. This doesn’t feel like a return to Cleveland. Golden State doesn’t make much sense in its current form. Another trip to South Beach belongs in the history books, not the future.

Philadelphia has suddenly become the clubhouse leader.

Why?

Because the 76ers offer exactly what has guided nearly every major decision James has made throughout his career: the clearest path to competing for another championship.

Joel Embiid remains one of the league’s dominant forces, and the reported addition of Jaylen Brown dramatically changes the conversation. Stack enough elite talent together and you’ll always have LeBron’s attention.

Will it be Philadelphia tomorrow? Maybe. Maybe not.

James has never pledged allegiance to a city. He has always pledged allegiance to winning.

King James doesn’t look for the hardest road. He looks for the clearest one to June.

Right now, Philadelphia sits in front. Tomorrow it could be somebody else. Every general manager working the phones, chasing another star and trying to stack the deck, is recruiting LeBron whether they admit it or not.

His decision has never really been about zip codes.

It’s about talent.

Find him the best players, and you’ll find LeBron.

It’s that simple.

 

For more exclusive NFL Draft coverage, scouting reports, and interviews, visit College2Pro.com⁠

Follow on X: @BoMarchionte

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 3 4:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
STL

STL

+1.5

+110

O 10.5

CHC

CHC

-1.5

-130

U 10.5

Jul 3 6:45 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PIT

PIT

+1.5

+120

O 9.5

WSH

WSH

-1.5

-142

U 9.5

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