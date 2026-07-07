Lakers add center Kevon Looney on one-year, $3.9 million deal

The Los Angeles Lakers strengthen their frontcourt on Tuesday, agreeing to a one-year, $3.9 million deal with veteran center Kevon Looney, according to ESPN.

The signing fills one of the Lakers' biggest remaining needs by adding an experienced backup center behind newly acquired 7-foot-2 center Walker Kessler.

Looney gives L.A. an experienced veteran to anchor the secondary frontcourt unit.

A three-time NBA champion, Looney spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Golden State Warriors before playing last season with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Last season, injuries limited Looney to just 21 games with New Orleans. He averaged 2.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 14.7 minutes per game.

The 30-year-old has played in 620 career NBA games, averaging 4.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 57.0% from the field.

His best season came in 2022-23 when he averaged career highs of 7.0 points and 9.3 rebounds while playing all 82 games with 70 starts for Golden State.

Looney has played over 60 games in seven of his 11 seasons in the NBA.

Although Looney has never been a high-volume scorer, he has consistently impacted games through rebounding and screen setting.

His pick-and-roll skill and rebounding should translate well alongside Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves as he did in Golden State with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

With the addition of Looney, the Lakers have addressed one of their biggest needs this offseason.

The front office is still expected to explore adding another wing, but securing an experienced backup center provides another important piece as L.A. continues building around Dončić and its turnover roster.