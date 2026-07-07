Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NBA · 1 hour ago

Lakers add center Kevon Looney on one-year, $3.9 million deal

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

The Los Angeles Lakers strengthen their frontcourt on Tuesday, agreeing to a one-year, $3.9 million deal with veteran center Kevon Looney, according to ESPN.

The signing fills one of the Lakers' biggest remaining needs by adding an experienced backup center behind newly acquired 7-foot-2 center Walker Kessler. 

Looney gives L.A. an experienced veteran to anchor the secondary frontcourt unit.

A three-time NBA champion, Looney spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Golden State Warriors before playing last season with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Last season, injuries limited Looney to just 21 games with New Orleans. He averaged 2.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 14.7 minutes per game.

The 30-year-old has played in 620 career NBA games, averaging 4.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 57.0% from the field. 

His best season came in 2022-23 when he averaged career highs of 7.0 points and 9.3 rebounds while playing all 82 games with 70 starts for Golden State.

Looney has played over 60 games in seven of his 11 seasons in the NBA.

Although Looney has never been a high-volume scorer, he has consistently impacted games through rebounding and screen setting. 

His pick-and-roll skill and rebounding should translate well alongside Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves as he did in Golden State with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. 

With the addition of Looney, the Lakers have addressed one of their biggest needs this offseason. 

The front office is still expected to explore adding another wing, but securing an experienced backup center provides another important piece as L.A. continues building around Dončić and its turnover roster.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 7 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYY

NYY

+1.5

+114

O 8

TB

TB

-1.5

-134

U 8

Jul 7 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ATL

ATL

+1.5

+128

O 8.5

PIT

PIT

-1.5

-152

U 8.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 2 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 2 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 2 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 2 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 2 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

MLB Trade Speculation: Aroldis Chapman & Mike Trout's Latest Odds
MLB · 2 days ago
MLB Trade Speculation: Aroldis Chapman & Mike Trout's Latest Odds
MLB Trade Predictions: Key Players Likely to Be Moved This Season
MLB · 2 days ago
MLB Trade Predictions: Key Players Likely to Be Moved This Season
MLB Manager Predictions: Who's on the Hot Seat This Season?
MLB · 2 days ago
MLB Manager Predictions: Who's on the Hot Seat This Season?
MLB Managerial Changes: Who Will Lead the Mets and Phillies?
MLB · 2 days ago
MLB Managerial Changes: Who Will Lead the Mets and Phillies?
MLB Cy Young Race: Misiorowski vs. Sanchez - Who Will Win?
MLB · 1 week ago
MLB Cy Young Race: Misiorowski vs. Sanchez - Who Will Win?