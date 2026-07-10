2026 Vegas Summer League Day 1 Notebook: Clippers fall to Kings as Lakers prepare for opener

LAS VEGAS — The Clippers opened their Las Vegas Summer League schedule with a 91-85 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night at Thomas & Mack Center.

Brandon Ingram and Glorilla are HERE. Ingram says what’s up to Ty Lue and Lawrence Frank. pic.twitter.com/V7kFMXlP93 — Grant "Money" Mona (@Gmona48) July 10, 2026

Los Angeles led 22-20 after the first quarter, but Sacramento controlled the middle portion of the game, outscoring the Clippers 50-36 over the second and third quarters.

The Kings eventually extended their advantage to 16 points before the Clippers made a late push.

Los Angeles pulled within four with 18 seconds remaining, but Sacramento guard Emanuel Sharp made two free throws to close out the game.

Sharp led all scorers with 21 points, while rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr., the seventh overall pick in this year’s draft, finished with 19 points and seven assists.

The Kings also held a 36-22 advantage in points in the paint.

Cam Christie provided one of the Clippers’ brightest performances, finishing with a team-high 15 points and eight rebounds. Baba Miller contributed 12 points, five rebounds and three blocks, while Sean Pedulla and Nick Martinelli each scored 11.

The night was more difficult for Keaton Wagler.

The fifth overall pick finished with seven points, two rebounds and one assist while shooting 1-for-7 from the field in his first Las Vegas Summer League appearance.

Still, the Clippers showed some resilience after falling behind in the second half.

A 10-0 fourth-quarter run brought them back into the game before Sharp answered with a critical 3-pointer and drew a foul on another attempt from behind the arc.

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Lakers begin their Vegas schedule

The Lakers will make their Las Vegas debut Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. PT at Thomas & Mack Center.

Cameron Carr will be one of the main players to watch after showing promise during the California Classic. Carr recently dealt with a toe issue, while forward Adou Thiero had a wrist injury, but Lakers Summer League coach Ty Abbott said both are expected to be available against Oklahoma City.

The Lakers will then face a quick turnaround, playing the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday in the second half of a back-to-back. Two-way players Chris Mañon, AK Okereke and Peter Suder will also have opportunities to make an impression during the team’s stay in Las Vegas.

The Lakers’ practice setup at a resort ballroom in Vegas. The team is testing out a new court design for the summer session. pic.twitter.com/DUcrjiYDZo — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 9, 2026

Thursday’s opening day was highlighted by a meeting between the top two selections in the 2026 NBA Draft. No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa scored 27 points in Washington’s 92-88 victory over Utah, while second overall pick Darryn Peterson finished with 24 points for the Jazz.

Peterson and the Jazz will provide the Clippers’ next test Sunday at 7 p.m. PT. The Lakers, meanwhile, will have two games completed by the time the Clippers return to the court.