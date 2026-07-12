Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NBA · 2 hours ago

Lakers officially sign Collin Sexton

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Sunday that they have officially signed veteran guard Collin Sexton, confirming a move first reported by ESPN on July 1. 

Sexton agreed to a two-year, $19 million contract with the Lakers, per Shams Charania.

The 27-year-old joins the Lakers after spending last season with the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls. Across 68 games (22 starts) between the two teams, Sexton averaged 15.4 points, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 48.5% from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc.

His production increased after being traded to Chicago on Feb. 4, where he averaged 17.5 points and 1.5 steals over 26 games. 

Sexton has been a consistent scoring guard since coming out of Alabama in 2018, averaging 18.3 points a game in his eight seasons in the NBA.

He has a 47.2% career field-goal percentage and a 39% from 3-point range.

Sexton's best season came in 2020-21 with Cleveland, when he averaged a career-high 24.3 points per game.

The addition gives L.A. another aggressive playmaker off the bench for those non-Luka Dončić minutes or even in some spurts alongside the Slovenian with Sexton's near 40% career 3-point percentage.  

The Lakers also announced that Sexton will wear No. 10 as he begins the next chapter of his NBA career in the Purple and Gold.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 12 2:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ATL

ATL

+1.5

+110

O 7.5

STL

STL

-1.5

-130

U 7.5

Jul 12 2:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
HOU

HOU

+1.5

+116

O 9

TEX

TEX

-1.5

-136

U 9

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 2 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 2 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 2 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 2 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 2 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Gambling's Dark Side: Bryce Harper's Shocking Impact on Fans
MLB · 2 hours ago
Gambling's Dark Side: Bryce Harper's Shocking Impact on Fans
MLB Futures: Analyzing Team Performances and Playoff Predictions
MLB · 6 hours ago
MLB Futures: Analyzing Team Performances and Playoff Predictions
White Sox Futures: Can Murakami's Return Spark a Playoff Push?
MLB · 6 hours ago
White Sox Futures: Can Murakami's Return Spark a Playoff Push?
Cleveland Guardians' Playoff Odds: Analyzing Their Chances!
MLB · 6 hours ago
Cleveland Guardians' Playoff Odds: Analyzing Their Chances!
How Jared Grindlinger took a chance on himself to prepare for MLB Draft
MLB · 1 day ago
How Jared Grindlinger took a chance on himself to prepare for MLB Draft