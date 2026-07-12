Lakers officially sign Collin Sexton

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Sunday that they have officially signed veteran guard Collin Sexton, confirming a move first reported by ESPN on July 1.

Collin Sexton is officially a Laker. He will wear No. 10 pic.twitter.com/fbYp34uXAQ — Carlos Yakimowich (@CarlosYakJr) July 12, 2026

Sexton agreed to a two-year, $19 million contract with the Lakers, per Shams Charania.

The 27-year-old joins the Lakers after spending last season with the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls. Across 68 games (22 starts) between the two teams, Sexton averaged 15.4 points, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 48.5% from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc.

His production increased after being traded to Chicago on Feb. 4, where he averaged 17.5 points and 1.5 steals over 26 games.

Sexton has been a consistent scoring guard since coming out of Alabama in 2018, averaging 18.3 points a game in his eight seasons in the NBA.

He has a 47.2% career field-goal percentage and a 39% from 3-point range.

Sexton's best season came in 2020-21 with Cleveland, when he averaged a career-high 24.3 points per game.

The addition gives L.A. another aggressive playmaker off the bench for those non-Luka Dončić minutes or even in some spurts alongside the Slovenian with Sexton's near 40% career 3-point percentage.

The Lakers also announced that Sexton will wear No. 10 as he begins the next chapter of his NBA career in the Purple and Gold.