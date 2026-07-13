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NBA · 1 hour ago

Lakers add Ziaire Williams on one-year, $3 million deal

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

The Los Angeles Lakers are adding a young wing to their revamped rotation, adding free agent forward Ziaire Williams has agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal, according to ESPN.

The signing fills all 15 spots on the roster, solidifying a squad built around Luka Dončić and its new-look core.

Williams, a 24-year-old small forward from Lancaster, California, joins the Lakers after spending the last two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. 

The former No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft brings size, athleticism, perimeter shooting to a Lakers team looking for more depth on the wing.

The 6-foot-9 forward played some of his best basketball of his career in the last two seasons in Brookyln. 

Last season he averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 56 games with the Nets. 

During his five-year career, he has played in 269 games (108 starts) while averaging 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

After three seasons in Memphis, Williams found a larger role with Brooklyn, averaging 10.1 points per game across his two seasons with the Nets. 

He raised his three-point percentage from 30% during his time with the Grizzlies to 34% with the Nets.

The Lakers have prioritized adding versatility around Dončić, Austin Reaves and new starting 7-foot-2 center Walker Kessler.

undefined Game Odds
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Jul 13 9:00 PM
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PHX

PHX

+11.5

+440

O 169.5

MIN

MIN

-11.5

-649

U 169.5

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