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NBA · 1 hour ago

Lakers officially sign three-time champion Kevon Looney

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially added a veteran presence to their frontcourt, signing Kevon Looney on Monday.

Looney, 30, joins the Lakers after spending the 2025-26 season with the New Orleans Pelicans. He brings 11 seasons of NBA experience, along with the championship pedigree of a player who helped the Golden State Warriors win three NBA titles.

Throughout his career, Looney has built a reputation as a reliable rebounder, defender and ball screener, which will work well with Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves. 

In 620 career regular-season games with the Warriors and Pelicans, he has averaged 4.9 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 57.0% from the field.

The 6-foot-9 big man has been especially effective on the offensive glass. During the 2022-23 season, Looney led the NBA with 274 offensive rebounds and averaged a career-high 9.3 rebounds per game in 82 contests.

Looney spent the majority of his career in Golden State, where he became a key part of the Warriors’ championship teams. In 89 career playoff games, he has averaged 5.3 points and 6.3 rebounds on 61.2% shooting from the field.

Last season in New Orleans, Looney appeared in 21 games, averaging 2.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in limited minutes.

The Lakers are adding Looney to provide frontcourt depth and another experienced voice in the locker room. He is expected to compete for minutes as a backup big man while bringing rebounding, toughness and championship experience to L.A.

Looney will wear No. 55 with the Lakers.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 13 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAS

LAS

+8.5

+300

O 180.5

ATL

ATL

-8.5

-400

U 180.5

Jul 13 9:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PHX

PHX

+12.5

+470

O 169.5

MIN

MIN

-12.5

-699

U 169.5

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