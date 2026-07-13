2026 Vegas Summer League Notebook Day 3 & 4: Keaton Wagler breaks out as Clippers rout Jazz

LAS VEGAS — Keaton Wagler did not allow one difficult night to become two.

Three days after struggling in his Las Vegas Summer League debut, the Clippers’ first-round pick delivered his first breakout performance as a professional Sunday night.

Wagler scored a team-high 23 points and helped Los Angeles pull away for a 104-82 victory over the Utah Jazz at Thomas & Mack Center.

The fifth overall pick shot 6-for-16 from the field, made four of his seven 3-point attempts and added four assists, one rebound and one steal in 28 minutes.

That was a significant response after Wagler finished with seven points on 1-for-7 shooting in Thursday’s loss to Sacramento.

Keaton Wagler, the 5th overall pick, led the way for the Clippers! 23 PTS (team-high)

4 AST

4 3PM (team-high) The @LAClippers win in @NBASummerLeague action pic.twitter.com/bFNqGCPvt3 — NBA (@NBA) July 13, 2026

Wagler did not need to dominate the ball to influence the game.

He played with more decisiveness than he showed in his debut, taking open shots without hesitation while also creating opportunities for teammates when Utah’s defense shifted toward him.

His perimeter shooting helped ignite the decisive stretch of the game.

Utah held a 44-40 lead early in the third quarter before the Clippers closed the period on a 42-12 run. Los Angeles eventually led by as many as 28 and outscored the Jazz 64-44 in the second half.

The sequence provided the clearest glimpse yet of why the Clippers selected Wagler so early in the draft.

At 6-foot-6, he can shoot over smaller guards, operate as a secondary playmaker and attack defenses that close too aggressively against his jumper.

“Wagler’s a highly skilled guy,” analyst Stan Van Gundy said during the broadcast. “He can shoot; he can pass. He’s just going to have to get stronger.”

That final point will remain part of Wagler’s development. Summer League defenders have already tested him with physical pressure, particularly during his debut against Sacramento.

His response against Utah, however, showed an ability to adjust quickly rather than retreat from that contact.

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Clippers turn defense into separation

Wagler’s performance led the way, but the Clippers’ first Summer League win was also their most complete team effort.

Los Angeles outrebounded Utah 49-43, held a 21-8 advantage in second-chance points and outscored the Jazz 23-8 off turnovers.

The Clippers’ pressure created transition opportunities and prevented Utah from settling into its half-court offense during the decisive third-quarter run.

Baba Miller continued his productive summer with 15 points and five rebounds.

Baba Miller full highlights vs. Utah Jazz (104-82 W) – Las Vegas Summer League: 15 Points on 5/7 FG (71.4%), 2/3 from 3, 2/2 FT, 5 Rebounds (1 Off. Reb), 2 Assists (1 TOV), 5 PF, and a +/- of +8 in 26:05 minutes played. Including a wild banked logo 3 to beat the shot clock The… pic.twitter.com/f1PSiLcWUR — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) July 13, 2026

The 6-foot-11 forward showed his versatility by operating on the perimeter, defending multiple positions and making two 3-pointers.

Nick Martinelli supplied 14 points and six rebounds off the bench, while the Clippers made 15 3-pointers as a team.

Darryn Peterson gave Utah its primary source of offense, matching Wagler with 23 points and adding five assists.

The matchup placed two of the first five selections in the 2026 draft against each other, but the Clippers’ depth and second-half defense ultimately turned the anticipated rookie duel into a rout.

From Rough Debut to Encouraging Response

Wagler’s first two games offered a useful reminder of how quickly the Summer League narrative around a young player can change.

Against Sacramento, Wagler struggled to create separation and made only one field goal. He acknowledged afterward that the physicality and pace were an adjustment after the Kings entered the game with more Summer League experience.

Against Utah, he looked more comfortable choosing when to initiate the offense and when to play away from the ball. His four made 3-pointers forced the Jazz to extend their defense, opening additional driving and passing lanes for the rest of the Clippers.

One productive Summer League performance does not settle questions about how quickly a rookie will contribute during the regular season.

It did, however, provide an encouraging example of Wagler processing his debut, making adjustments and producing a different result in his next opportunity.

Lakers Remain Unbeaten

The Clippers’ next opponent also produced one of the weekend’s biggest individual performances.

Arthur Kaluma scored 34 points Saturday night as the Lakers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 91-70, improving to 2-0 in Las Vegas. Kaluma shot 11-for-16 from the field and made six of his 10 attempts from behind the arc while adding five rebounds.

The Lakers led only 47-44 at halftime before holding Dallas to 13 points in both the third and fourth quarters. Los Angeles outscored the Mavericks 44-26 after halftime and held a 42-24 advantage in paint scoring.

Adou Thiero added 15 points and four rebounds, Peter Suder scored 14 off the bench and Chris Mañon finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Rookie Cameron Carr did not play because of a thumb injury.

Arthur Kaluma vs the Mavs:

34PTS-5REB-11/16FG-6/10 3PT pic.twitter.com/pK6ps2RTe8 — Laker Performances (@LALPerformance) July 12, 2026

The results set up a Summer League meeting between the two Los Angeles teams Tuesday night at 7 p.m. PT.

The Lakers enter the matchup having won both of their games in Las Vegas by double digits. The Clippers arrive with momentum after Wagler’s breakout and their dominant second half against Utah.

Around Summer League

Labaron Philon scored 24 points and Johni Broome added 23 points and 11 rebounds Saturday as Philadelphia defeated Indiana 100-93 in overtime.

Trevor Keels scored 32 points with six 3-pointers in Miami’s loss to Orlando, while Brooklyn forward Chaney Johnson recorded 20 points, 10 rebounds and five steals against Atlanta.

Sunday’s slate included another strong performance from Washington’s young core.

Will Riley scored 32 points and made six 3-pointers, while No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a victory over Sacramento.

Lester Quinones also scored 30 points as Orlando defeated Portland in overtime, and Detroit’s Chaz Lanier made seven 3-pointers in a win over Cleveland.

For the Clippers, however, the most consequential development of the weekend was Wagler beginning to look like himself.

His debut showed the adjustment required at the professional level. His second game showed how quickly he might be capable of making it.