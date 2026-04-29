Audacy launches 97.1 The Fan, Los Angeles’ only FM All-Sports station

LOS ANGELES — Audacy is entering the Los Angeles sports market, announcing the launch of 97.1 The Fan, the city’s only FM all-sports radio station.

Set to debut May 11 at 6 a.m. PT, 97.1 The Fan will feature a fully live, local weekday lineup focused on Southern California’s professional and college teams, along with breaking news and daily sports talk tailored to one of the nation’s most active sports markets.

The move marks a significant expansion for Audacy, which now operates sports radio brands in all top 10 U.S. markets. The station will join KNX News 1070 to form what the company describes as a combined local news and sports powerhouse, with both brands available across radio, streaming platforms and social media.

“Los Angeles is the epicenter of the sports world, and 97.1 The Fan is its new voice,” said Jeff Federman, Regional President, Audacy West, in a statement. “With legendary franchises and global events like the FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics on the horizon, the time was right to bring our industry-leading sports programming to this market.”

Audacy executives emphasized the timing of the launch, with Los Angeles preparing to host major global events including the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics, further elevating the region’s sports profile.

The station will be led by Andrew Williams, who has been named Brand Manager. Williams previously led the BetMGM Network and held senior roles at SiriusXM and Chicago Fire FC, bringing experience in both traditional radio and digital distribution.

The addition of 97.1 The Fan gives Audacy 22 FM sports stations nationwide and strengthens a portfolio that includes more than 40 owned-and-operated sports stations, 160 digital channels and a podcast network featuring over 600 titles. The company is also the flagship audio partner for more than 75 professional and collegiate teams and serves as the official audio streaming partner of Major League Baseball.

“This launch further strengthens Audacy as the unrivaled leader in sports audio,” said Chris Oliviero, the company’s Chief Business Officer. “Adding Los Angeles completes our presence across the top 10 markets and meaningfully expands our reach and scale.”

Programming details for 97.1 The Fan’s on-air talent and shows are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The station will be accessible on traditional FM radio in Los Angeles and nationwide via the Audacy app and website, with additional content distributed across social media platforms.

With the launch, Los Angeles — long considered one of the country’s most competitive and fragmented sports media markets — will finally have a full-time FM sports radio presence, signaling a new era in how local fans consume sports talk and coverage.