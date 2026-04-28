Lakers hold fifth-best NBA title odds as playoff landscape shifts

The Los Angeles Lakers have surged to the fifth-best odds to win the NBA championship, a dramatic rise that underscores how quickly the playoff picture has shifted after the second weekend of the postseason.

According to updated odds from BetOnline.ag, the Lakers are now listed at 20/1 to win the title, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. The jump marks a significant move from their pre-playoff position, when Los Angeles was sitting at 50/1.

The Lakers’ improved outlook comes as they’ve taken control of their first-round series against the Houston Rockets. Los Angeles is now a heavy favorite at -950 to advance, a stark reversal from opening odds that had the Rockets favored. The shift reflects both the Lakers’ performance and broader volatility across the league.

At the top of the championship board, the Thunder have separated themselves as the clear favorite at -120 to repeat as champions. The Spurs (4/1) and Celtics (5/1) remain in strong contention, while the Cavaliers (16/1) have also seen their stock rise.

Behind the Lakers, the Denver Nuggets (22/1) and New York Knicks (20/1) round out the next tier, though Denver’s position is far less secure. Despite being down 3-1 in their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Nuggets are only slight underdogs, largely due to injuries to Minnesota stars Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo.

The Pistons are another higher seed facing pressure. Detroit still holds slight series-favorite status over the Orlando Magic at -130, but that’s a steep drop from the -590 odds they opened with. The Magic, now at +110, have turned the matchup into one of the most competitive in the opening round.

Elsewhere, the Celtics (-10000) and Spurs (-20000) have emerged as overwhelming favorites in their respective series, reflecting near-certainty to advance. Boston’s path through the Eastern Conference also looks increasingly clear, with the team listed at even money to win the conference.

In the West, the Thunder are dominant favorites at -200 to reach the NBA Finals, while the Lakers sit at 12/1 — a reflection of both their improving form and the crowded field ahead of them.

Other notable odds movement includes the Rockets plummeting from 100/1 to 500/1 to win the title, while the Timberwolves — despite leading their series — remain long shots at 100/1.

Through nine days of playoff action, the shifting odds highlight just how fluid the postseason has become. Injuries, momentum swings and unexpected performances have reshaped expectations across both conferences.

For the Lakers, the climb into the top five of title contenders signals renewed belief that they could make a deep run — something that seemed far less likely just weeks ago.