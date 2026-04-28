2026 NBA Playoffs: Ranking the 5 Most Overrated Teams in the Bracket

2. Detroit Pistons
Pistons Flirting with the Wrong Side of History
While the Houston Rockets are dealing with the fallout of a hobbled superstar, the Detroit Pistons are facing a much more systemic threat. The No. 1 seed in the East is officially on panic watch, trailing the Orlando Magic 2-1 in their first-round series. Despite a 39-point masterclass from Cade Cunningham, who has been the definition of a Motown warrior after returning from a collapsed lung earlier this season, the rest of the roster has struggled to match the intensity. Jalen Duren, who spent the regular season flirting with a 20-10 double-double average, has been a major disappointment. Duren is averaging just 9.0 PPG on 43% shooting in the first three games of the series. This follows a season where he finished fourth in the NBA with a 65.0% field goal rate.
The Orlando Magic entered this series as the No. 8 seed, but the duo of Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane has effectively neutralized Detroit's home-court advantage. Historically, the odds are still technically in Detroit's favor, but the margin is razor-thin. Since the NBA adopted the best-of-seven first-round format in 2003, only four No. 8 seeds have ever upset a No. 1 seed. If Detroit can't find their grit, they risk joining the 2007 Mavericks and 2023 Bucks as victims of an opening-round shocker.
The Kalshi series winner market has seen a massive shift; the Pistons' implied probability of winning the series, which sat at 83% pre-tip, has plummeted to 55%, while the Magic have climbed to 45%.
For a team that started the year with title aspirations, this series has officially become a coin flip.