2026 NBA Playoffs: Ranking the 5 Most Overrated Teams in the Bracket

Have Your Say - Who is the Most Overrated in the 2026 NBA Playoffs?

The Postseason Reality Check

The first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs has been a brutal reminder that regular-season records and on-paper don't mean a thing once the lights get bright. From the Pistons flirting with a historic No. 1 vs. No. 8 seed disaster to the Rockets and Nuggets staring down the barrel of a 3-1 deficit, the hierarchy of the league is being rewritten in real-time. Whether it's Kevin Durant’s injury woes in Houston or the Knicks' inability to execute in the final frame, these contenders have proven that they might just be the most overrated units in the bracket.

But the beauty of a seven-game series is that there is still time for a legacy-defining response. With Austin Reaves close to a return for the Lakers and the Timberwolves dealing with a depleted backcourt, the door is still slightly ajar for a few of these teams to save their seasons.

Now we want to hear from you.

Which of these teams is the biggest pretender in the field?

Can Cade Cunningham single-handedly pull Detroit back from the brink, or is the "glass cannon" era in Cleveland finally coming to an end?