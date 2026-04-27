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NBA · 4 hours ago

Luka Dončić taking care of Austin Reaves like a protective big brother

Muhammed Asif

Host · Writer

During Game 4 against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, what unfolded on the sideline between Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves was more than just about placing a cushion.

As the Los Angeles Lakers battled the Rockets, footage showed Dončić, himself dealing with a hamstring injury, gently placing a cushion on Reaves’ chair so he could sit more comfortably.

 

This is the same bromance where, not long ago, Reaves offered his seat to Dončić, who jokingly tried to sit on Reaves’ lap.

The two are masters at teasing each other. When Luka dropped 49 points against the Timberwolves, just one shy of 50, the entire arena was on its feet, except Reaves, who didn’t budge from his seat.

 

Reaves commented on Dončić’s post, “Make a free throw,” to which Luka shot back, “Shut up.”

When reporters asked Dončić if he could average 40 points per game, he smiled and said, “Austin’s stupid,” because it was Reaves who had planted the idea in his head.

When healthy, the duo wreaks havoc on the court. They became the first pair in NBA history to each score 30+ points in three consecutive games on two separate occasions. Dončić praised Reaves, saying

“This guy just scored 30 in his fourth game in five days. He’s an amazing player. For him to go undrafted is unbelievable.”

The cushion moment in Game 4 came while both stars were sidelined indefinitely, Dončić fighting back from a hamstring strain, while Reaves’ rehab is progressing faster. Meanwhile, head coach JJ Redick told the team to “hold the fort” in their absence, with 41-year-old LeBron James stepping up to lead with a 20.9 average points.

The Lakers fell to the Rockets in Game 4, 115-96, dropping the series to 3-1. They now need just one more win to clinch the series.

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