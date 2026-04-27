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NBA · 3 hours ago

TST Best Bets: April 27, 2026

Charlie Rondeau

Host · Writer

The first round of the NBA playoffs has brought a combination of unexpected performances and predictable outcomes. The Houston Rockets avoided a potential sweep by the Los Angeles Lakers following Sunday’s 115-96 victory. Additionally, the San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics both went up 3-1 in their respective matchups. Out east, the Toronto Raptors tied their series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 2-2, after securing back-to-back home wins. 

In the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche completed the four-game sweep over the Los Angeles Kings while the fiery Buffalo Sabres defeated the Boston Bruins, 6-1, extending their series lead to 3-1. Finally, the young and hungry Anaheim Ducks are now up 3-1 on the Connor McDavid-led Edmonton Oilers after last night’s 4-3 overtime victory.

To come out a winner this postseason, here are tonight’s best bets brought to you by BetOnline.org. Click here to join. All new players get a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Denver Nuggets -10.5

Rundown: Down 3-1, the Denver Nuggets return to Ball Arena aiming to capitalize on a Minnesota Timberwolves squad without Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo.

Denver enters Monday looking to get the previous game behind them after they only shot 21% from downtown. Star Nikola Jokić struggled, unable to sink a 3-pointer while going 8-for-22 from the field. Nonetheless, guard Jamal Murray had his second 30-point game since April 18, proving himself to be a major bright spot for Denver.

As for Minnesota, Ayo Dosunmu had himself a night with a career-high 43 points and a 5-for-5 performance from three. However, whether he can sustain the momentum remains in question when Edwards and DiVincenzo will not be there to take most of the Nuggets’ attention on defense. Ultimately, the Timberwolves’ season lies in the hands of Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert.

Due to the favorable circumstances in tonight’s matchup, bettors can confidently trust the Nuggets to come out on top.

Second Pick: Flyers Over 5.5 Goals

Rundown: The Philadelphia Flyers (3-1) look to close out the series against the Pittsburgh Penguins (1-3) in Game 5 at PPG Paints Arena.

Following a slim 4-2 loss, the Flyers come into tonight vying to finish what they started. Denver Barkey and Travis Konecny scored both goals while goalie Dan Vladar did his best to hold on, thwarting 17 shots. However, that was not enough as Pittsburgh’s offense piled four goals his way, forcing the Flyers to put away the brooms.

Moreover, the Penguins have only been been shut out in Game 2, proving that they will not go down quietly. Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang and Rickard Rakell all found the back of the net in regulation while Connor Dewar scored Saturday’s game-winner. Goalie Artus Silovs contributed as well, making 28 saves.

With Philadelphia hoping to buy time to rest, expect them to handle business.

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA Power Rankings
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Apr 27 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
DET

DET

-3.5

-144

O 214.5

ORL

ORL

+3.5

+138

U 214.5

Apr 27 9:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
OKC

OKC

-10.5

-456

O 214.5

PHX

PHX

+10.5

+426

U 214.5

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