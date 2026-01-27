NBA Power Rankings Rankings Right Now: Week of January 26

NBA Power Rankings: Week of January 26, 2026

The NBA season has reached a fever pitch as we head into late January. The hierarchy at the top of the Western Conference remains formidable, but the Eastern Conference is seeing a resurgence from historic franchises. Our power rankings formula, which weighs overall record, recent form, point differential, and quality wins, has produced some intriguing results this week.

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to set the standard for the league, boasting a dominant point differential that suggests they are in a tier of their own. However, the biggest story might be the Detroit Pistons, who have surged to the second spot behind a blend of elite defense and the return of key stars. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers prove that recent momentum matters more than season-long mediocrity, cracking the top ten despite a losing record thanks to a blistering run of form.

Here is how the league stacks up for the week of January 26, 2026.