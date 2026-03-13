Dončić’s 51-point night powers Lakers past Bulls

LOS ANGELES — There are nights when the ball seems magnetized to the rim, when every possession bends to the will of a superstar. Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena felt like one of those nights.

Luka Dončić delivered a vintage performance — a season-high 51 points — leading the Los Angeles Lakers to their fourth straight win, a 142-130 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

And somehow, it still felt like he had more in the tank.

“He’s playing as well as anybody in the NBA right now,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said.

Dončić’s stat line bordered on absurd: 51 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 37 minutes. One assist shy of a triple-double, the Slovenian superstar dictated the tempo from the opening tip.

But the moment that ignited the night came in the second quarter — not from a shot, but from a voice.

Trash talk wakes up Luka

Dončić said Bulls’ Matas Buzelis had something to say during the second quarter. That may not have been the best idea.

“In the second quarter, I could feel it. Somebody started talking to me, so it woke me up,” Dončić said afterward, flipping through the stat sheet to find the culprit’s name. “Matas. I was surprised. I didn’t say nothing to him. Wasn’t very nice.”

He wouldn’t repeat what was said.

“If I would say that, I would definitely get a tech.”

Redick said that ability to weaponize moments like that is part of what separates Dončić.

“It’s a unique trait,” Redick said. “It’s not just the fact that he responds to a rough play or trash talking, it’s that he can channel it. And he can channel it while still doing all the other things that still need to be done.”

The result: a takeover.

Another night, more history

Dončić erupted early, posting 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the first half while shooting 9-of-17 from the field and 4-of-7 from three.

The milestones followed. When Dončić crossed the 40-point mark, it became his 13th 40-point game as a Laker, already ranking ninth in franchise history. It also marked his 11th 40-point performance of the 2025-26 season, the eighth-most in a single season in franchise history.

The three-point line offered another benchmark. Dončić’s second triple of the night pushed him past Austin Reaves for the second-most three-pointers in a season in Lakers history, now sitting at 201.

Only D’Angelo Russell (226 in 2023-24) has made more in a single Lakers season.

Reaves and Ayton provide the support

Jordan Teller – The Sporting Tribune Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers passes the ball around Jalen Smith #25 of the Chicago Bulls during an NBA basketball game, Thursday March 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Dončić had plenty of help. Reaves continued his breakout campaign with 30 points, seven assists and five rebounds, shooting an efficient 13-for-20 from the field. Along the way, he reached another milestone — 5,000 career points.

The moment added another footnote to his unlikely rise: Reaves becomes just the second undrafted player to score all 5,000 career points with the Lakers, joining Hall of Famer George Mikan.

Inside, Deandre Ayton dominated the paint with 23 points and 10 rebounds, finishing 10-of-13 from the field. His screen setting and rim pressure created easy lanes for the Lakers’ guards all night.

Hard screens, quick rolls and a steady presence at the rim made him a constant problem for Chicago’s frontcourt. Every Lakers starter finished in double figures. The starting unit combined for 137 points, carrying a bench that produced just five total points.

LeBron takes a step back

After missing the previous two games, LeBron James returned and quietly filled the stat sheet with 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes. He shot 7-of-13 from the floor, but largely took a backseat offensively as Dončić and Reaves ran the show.

James later described the duo as “magical and dynamic.” Redick said those dynamics have been part of ongoing conversations with James.

“I think again, he wants to do everything possible to help this team win,” Redick said. “And he understands the importance of making sure Luka and AR can be at their best.”

Defense still a concern

The offensive fireworks were undeniable. The defense? Not so much. The Lakers still allowed 130 points, something that didn’t sit well with their head coach.

“I wish there was something I could praise about our defense tonight,” Redick said. “But I’m not going to be able to.”

For a team with postseason aspirations, that side of the floor will ultimately determine how far this group can go.

With the win, the Lakers moved into sole possession of the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, holding a slim half-game edge over the Houston Rockets.

The schedule won’t get any easier. Next up: a Saturday showdown at Crypto.com Arena against the Denver Nuggets, followed by a quick two-game road trip to Houston — where the Lakers will face the Rockets twice in three days.

If Thursday night was any indication, the Lakers have one thing working in their favor. When Dončić gets going, it doesn’t matter who’s talking. It usually ends with 50-plus.