Lakers Aim for 4th Straight Win as Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves Lead Surge vs Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers (40-25) return to Crypto.com Arena riding one of their strongest stretches of the season, having won six of their last seven games while climbing into the top four of the Western Conference. With Luka Dončić continuing his MVP-caliber campaign and Austin Reaves heating up offensively, Los Angeles has found its rhythm at the right time — even with LeBron James sidelined.

Now the Lakers turn their attention to the Chicago Bulls (27-38), looking to extend their winning streak and continue their late-season surge in Game 66 of the regular season.

Lakers (40–25) vs. Bulls (27–38) | Game 66 of 82

Where to Follow Bulls vs Lakers

Date: Thursday, March. 12

Tip-off: 10:30 p.m. EST

Location: Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, Calif

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: ESPN LA 710 / 1330 KWKW

Bulls vs Lakers Game Preview

The Lakers’ push over the last seven-game stretch, winning six of those games, has been one of their best of the season, not just because of the wins but also because of who they’ve beaten in that span.

Los Angeles is coming off two wins against top-tier opponents, beating the Knicks 110-97 on Sunday in arguably their best win of the season and the Timberwolves 120-106 on Tuesday behind 62 points combined from Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves in a second-half effort.

Dončić still leads the NBA in scoring at 32.5 points a game, while Reaves is starting to find his groove with 75 points combined in the Lakers’ last three games.

Now they look ahead to the (27-38) Bulls on Thursday to push their win streak to four games. This will be the second time the Lakers face Chicago this season, having beaten them on the road back in late Jan.

The Lakers’ win over the Timberwolves was their 40th of the season, at 40-25, and moved them ahead of Minnesota to No. 4 in the Western Conference.

The win was also their third straight game without LeBron James, who has been out with multiple injuries, as L.A. improved their home record to 21-12.

Before L.A.’s win over the Timberwolves, coach JJ Redick said James is day-to-day with his hip contusion and left foot injury.

“You never know how his body is going to respond to a game. How his foot’s going repond," Redick said. “It’s not to say I expected him to miss a game. It’s just it wouldn’t surprise me if he needed a day or two to get his body right."

What the Lakers Need to Avoid

The Lakers need to avoid a slow start. They came out of the gates COLD against the Timberwolves from the floor and even colder from 3, missing their first 15 shots from deep.

Luckily for the Lakers, the Timberwolves were just as cold, which led to a low-scoring 45-point half.

The Lakers need to avoid that slow start against a young Bulls team that pushes the pace and could take advantage of another slow start by the Lakers with six-foot-seven Australian Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis leading the way.

Chicago Bulls New and Notes

The Bulls have bounced back from an 11-game losing streak, with three wins in their last five games, and sit No. 12 in the East.

They hold an 11-20 record on the road.

Chicago is coming off a six-point overtime road win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, behind Buzelis, who scored a career-high 41 points in Golden State.

Coby White leads the team in scoring at 18.6 points but has only played in 26 games this season.

Chicago has been hammered on the injury slate this season, with eight players on the injury report and multiple starters out coming into L.A.

Chicago Bulls NBA Team Rankings

The Bulls have the 25th-rated offense (112.2) and 23rd-rated defense (116.6) in the NBA. Here are their notable rankings this season:

Chicago currently sits:

15th in points per game (115.6)

15th in FG% (46.8%)

5th in assists (28.8)

7th in 3PM (14.6)

10th in 3P% (34.3%)

Bulls vs Lakers Injury Report

Lakers:

Jaxson Hayes (back soreness): Probable

LeBron James (right hip contusion and left foot arthritis): Questionable

Maxi Kleber (back strain): Questionable

Marcus Smart (right hip contusion): Doubtful

Bulls:

Guerschon Yabusele (left foot soreness): Questionable

Matas Buzelis (sprained right ankle): Probable

Patrick Williams (ankle): Questionable

Josh Giddey (right ankle sprain): Probable

Jalen Smith (calf): Probable

Collin Sexton (leg): Questionable

Isaac Okoro (knee): Questionable

Anfernee Simons (wrist): Out

Threads for the Bulls vs. Lakers

The Lakers will wear their iconic gold uniforms at home, while the Bulls will rock their red icon edition uniforms.

Lakers Next Matchup

The Lakers remain at home in their next contest against the Nuggets on Saturday, in their third and final regular-season game against Denver.