Chasing Bam: 10 NBA Stars With the Blueprint to Score 80 Points

The Blueprint: At 22, Victor Wembanyama is a physical outlier whose scoring ceiling is essentially infinite. Just last night (March 10, 2026), he tied his career-high with eight 3-pointers in a physical win over the Celtics. If he pairs that perimeter volume with his 7'4" rim dominance against a banged-up frontcourt , 80 points becomes a mathematical possibility.

The Challenge: The Spurs' roster is much deeper than it was two years ago. With the arrival of All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox (averaging 19.0 PPG) and the emergence of standout Stephon Castle (leading the team in assists), the offensive load is more distributed. Under Head Coach Mitch Johnson, the Spurs prioritize a balanced, top-tier defensive system that often sees "Wemby" subbed out early in blowout victories to preserve his health for the looming 2026 playoff run.