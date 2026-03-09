Lakers bludgeon Knicks in statement win

LOS ANGELES––When the Los Angeles Lakers played basketball at 12:30, an ungodly hour for NBA players accustomed to 7:00 PM tip-offs, it felt off. It felt weird. It felt wrong.

The noonday sunlight snuck into the crypto.com area windows like a toddler in candy.

The crowd shuffled in, yawning, coffee in hand, some still hungover from the previous night, still blinking away the hour of sleep lost due to Daylight Savings.

The Knicks entered after rolling Denver two nights earlier and hung 142 on the Nuggets’ home floor, a basketball masterclass that echoed across the league.

Everything said the Lakers should lose.

LeBron James was in street clothes, his left elbow contused, his left foot arthritic, his 41-year-old body demanding rest.

The Knicks were surging, winners of six of their last eight, fresh off a 142-point explosion in Denver. They brought physicality, length, the Eastern Conference bully-ball that had punked Los Angeles in Madison Square Garden just weeks ago.

The Lakers were weary, short-handed, and facing a team built to bully them.

But sometimes the beast inside waits for the right moment to wake up.

Sometimes a team gets tired of being pushed around.

Sometimes, on a sleepy Sunday afternoon when nobody expected magic, the Lakers reached down, found something primal, and reminded everyone what happens when talent decides to get fiesty.

They won because they finally—finally—solved the riddle that had tormented them all season. They won the third quarter.

The game began with energy and aggression, the qualities JJ Redick had been preaching since October.

Deandre Ayton decided before tip that today would be different. Two rebounds in the opening minutes, one offensive. Two blocks that sent messages without words. A lob from Austin Reaves that said: we’re here, we’re vertical, we’re not backing down.

The Lakers led 31-23 after one, pushed it to 13 in the second, and entered halftime up 54-49 despite the Knicks’ advantages in points in the paint (28-16) and rebounding (23-18).

But whispers can grow.

By halftime, the lead had shrunk to 54-49. The Knicks had out-rebounded Los Angeles 23-18. Points in the paint favored New York 28-16. The numbers told a story of survival, not dominance, of hanging on rather than taking over.

Something had to change.

The Lakers nursed a fragile lead into the half.

Five points.

A possession here, a possession there. The third quarter loomed like a gathering shadow, the Lakers’ personal boogeyman, the 12 minutes that had destroyed so many promising nights.

The test Los Angeles faces over this home stretch is simple, brutal, and unforgiving: measure yourself against the NBA’s elite and see where you stand.

First up: the New York Knicks, fresh off embarrassing the defending champions in their own building.

And then the third quarter happened.

34 points for the Lakers, 20 for the Knicks. An 18-6 rebounding advantage that looked less like basketball and more like men taking what belonged to them.

They turned a five-point cushion into a 19-point advantage, an 88-69 lead that felt like a glimpse into who this team can be.

Boards were snatched from above from taller players. Loose balls were hunted like prey.

Every 50-50 possession turned purple and gold.

“Tonight we were the more physical team," JJ Redick said. “Based on what they just did in Denver and the comments I made to my coaching staff, they were more physical than Denver, which is saying a lot because Denver is a physical team. Gordon was back, Jokic was out there. I thought they were the more physical team. Tonight we were the more physical team."

The numbers backed every syllable.

Physicality. Such a simple word for such a complex transformation.

The Lakers attacked the glass with ferocity, snatching offensive rebounds like they were stealing treasure.

They set screens with malice. They rotated with precision.

Marcus Smart, Austin Reaves, Luka Dončić threw their bodies in front of charging Knicks like human shields.

Luka Dončić had 28 points through three quarters, his 35 for the game coming with the kind of effort that transcends scoring.

Dončić took charges. He directed traffic. He got fouled without complaint when the whistles stayed silent.

“The charges were great," Redick emphasized. “Based on what they just did in Denver and the comments I made to my coaching staff—they were more physical than Denver."

He played like a man who understood that this game meant something more than a win in March.

“When you got your two best players playing great defense, playing great offense, everyone else wants to be out there helping them," Jaxson Hayes explained. “It just hypes everyone up."

The hype spread like fire.

The Knicks, who had bullied the Lakers in February at Madison Square Garden, found themselves on the receiving end.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 16 rebounds, but he worked for every inch. Jalen Brunson scored 24, but 10 came in garbage time. Mikal Bridges, the defensive stopper, went scoreless in 27 minutes.

The Lakers out-physicaled the Knicks.

A few weeks ago, Boston beat the Lakers. Today, the Lakers paid the physicality and toughness to New York.

The final period brought its own challenges.

The Lakers managed just one basket in a 6:30 stretch. The Knicks cut the deficit to 10.

The crowd at Crypto.com Arena, so loud in the third quarter, grew tense and held its breath.

But the defense held.

Luke Kennard buried a three-pointer with 1:37 left.

Dončić iced it with his fifth three-pointer at 1:05.

The Knicks committed eight fourth-quarter turnovers, their offense suffocated by a defense that wouldn’t yield.

“We wanted to eat some clock," Redick explained. “This wasn’t an offensive game. This was going to be a gritty, tough game that we had to win with effort. And we did that.

For weeks, Austin Reaves had been searching. The calf injury stole his rhythm, his aggression, his swagger. The shots that once fell with casual confidence began to clank. The drives that once drew contact turned into contested misses.

Sunday changed everything: 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting. Four rebounds. Five assists. Three steals. And more than any number: a fearlessness that had been missing since before the injury.

He tested the paint like a man reclaiming lost territory.

He absorbed contact and kept moving.

Reaves took a collision with Josh Hart that looked like something from a hockey rink—Hart grabbing the ball out of bounds, catching him with an accidental headbutt that left both men dazed—and kept playing.

“Just playing basketball, playing the right way," Reaves said. “Continuing to grind through a couple tough games. Have fun."

The simplicity of it masked the significance.

This was the first time in eight games he’d broken 20 points. This was the Reaves who had people whispering All-Star in November, before the injury, before the long road back.

He’s finally gotten to a point where he’s forgetting the injury and just starting to play.

He’s rugged. He’s physical. Against the Knicks, Reaves put it all on display.

Reaves himself admitted the early start had him tired when he arrived.

“Woke up early game, was tired when I got here, and just told myself to have fun," Reaves said.

Fun, looks a lot like dominance.

The fourth quarter brought its own challenges.

Dončić finished with 35 points and eight rebounds, his third consecutive 30-point game.

Most importantly, he didn’t let emotion derail his focus when whistles didn’t go his way.

The fun was contagious. Rui Hachimura scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds, hitting timely shots and defending with purpose.

“I was sleepy," Hachimura admitted with a laugh. “I’m not going to lie. I got in the hot tub when I got here. I needed it. But we played a couple songs, we hyped ourselves up. It was almost like a playoff game, how physical we played."

Marcus Smart shot 1-for-10 from the floor.

It didn’t matter.

His plus-minus sat at plus-27, a number that screams what the box score can’t capture. He took charges. He hounded ball handlers. He played like a 32-year-old who just turned 22 again.

The Knicks averaged 117 points per game coming in.

Against the Lakers, they scored 97. New York shot 8-of-34 from three. They committed 18 turnovers.

“We held them under 100," Rui Hachimura said, “that’s a great defense."

Redick saw something deeper in the defensive performance, something that transcended schemes and game plans.

“The key to the game was the third quarter," Redick said. “We had a comfortable lead, but we saved two points when we turned the ball over at the end of the quarter by forcing them to pass it. The charges were great."

The charges. The floor burns. The willingness to stand in front of a freight train and take the hit.

Those aren’t skills. Those are choices.

Luke Kennard arrived at the trade deadline as a shooter, a specialist, a man paid to stand in corners and make defenses pay. But in this game, in this moment, he became something more.

Twelve points, including a dagger three with 1:37 left that finally made the Knicks stop clawing. A mid-range jumper from the elbow when the offense stalled. Another night of fitting seamlessly into a rotation that keeps finding new ways to use him.

The Laker bench, much maligned for most of the season, bottom five in the league in reserve scoring, made their presence felt.

Jake Laravia provided minutes. Maxi Kleber set screens and played physical. Jarred Vanderbilt brought activity that Redick praised specifically.

“Vando was playing so good on defense," Hachimura said. “He was very active. That kind of helped us."

The bench didn’t just hold the lead. They extended it.

They made the Knicks work for every possession while their starters rested. They turned a star-driven win into a team-driven statement.

The Lakers have now won four straight, five of six, and sit at 39-32, a half-game behind Denver in the race for home-court advantage.

More importantly, they have a blueprint. They have proof that they can beat elite teams without LeBron James.

They have evidence that the third quarter, their season-long nemesis, can be conquered.

“We talked about this game being very physical," Hachimura said. “We saw that when we played against them last month. That was the whole key—we had to match their physicality. We did that from literally beginning to end."

The schedule ahead is brutal—Minnesota, Chicago, Denver, Houston twice, Miami, Orlando, Detroit. But the Lakers have something they lacked in February: belief.

They have Luka Dončić playing like a man possessed, Austin Reaves rediscovering his aggression, and a defense that finally looks capable of winning games when the offense isn’t perfect.

“This was a good step in the right direction," Reaves said. “They’re a really good team. I think they told me out there that they average 117—to hold a team to 97 points of that caliber just shows our grittiness."

Grittiness. Physicality. Defense.

The third quarter.

These are the pillars upon which playoff basketball is built. The Lakers have spent 70 games searching for them. Sunday afternoon, they found them.

The redemption is incomplete. The demons aren’t fully exorcised. But for one afternoon in Los Angeles, the Lakers looked like a team that might finally be ready for the war ahead.

And the third quarter, once their greatest weakness, became their greatest strength.