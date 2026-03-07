JJ Redick: LeBron ‘A little banged up,’ Expected back Sunday

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers will be without their superstar on Friday night.

LeBron James has been ruled out for Friday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers after suffering a left elbow contusion during Thursday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets, per Lakers head coach JJ Redick.

#Lakers HC JJ Redick provides an injury update on LeBron James. James is OUT tonight vs. #Pacers@SportingTrib pic.twitter.com/oC7C0Ga6cq — Fredo Cervantes (@FredoCervantes) March 7, 2026

James was injured in the closing minutes of the Lakers’ game in Denver after taking a hard fall on his left elbow while battling for position. Despite the painful landing, James remained in the game after being checked by team medical staff on the sideline.

Before Friday’s game, Redick met with reporters and provided an update.

Redick described James as “a little banged up”, noting that the elbow injury is the main concern but also acknowledging the normal wear and tear that comes with the long NBA season.

The Lakers are being cautious and held James out against Indiana, but the early outlook is encouraging.

According to Redick, he believes James should be available Sunday when they host the New York Knicks.

Lakers missing multiple players Friday

James isn’t the only Laker sidelined for Friday night’s game.

Deandre Ayton and forward Maxi Kleber are also out against Indiana.

Ayton is dealing with a lingering issue and is considered day-to-day.

Kleber recently underwent imaging on his back, and he is also listed day-to-day moving forward.

With several rotation players unavailable, the Lakers will need other contributors to step up as they try to keep momentum in the Western Conference playoff race.

Short-term absence expected

For now, the Lakers appear confident that James’ absence will be brief.

The decision to sit him Friday is largely precautionary after the physical fall in Denver, and the expectation inside the organization is that the 41-year-old star will be ready to return Sunday.

Still, any time James appears on an injury report, it draws attention — especially as the Lakers push through a crucial stretch of the season.

If all goes according to plan, the Lakers’ leader will be back on the floor this weekend, with Friday serving as a short recovery stop after a tough night in Denver.