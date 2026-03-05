Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Thursday, March 5

Nine games on the board tonight, and I’ve got four picks across two marquee matchups. Two unders from the Pistons-Spurs game in San Antonio, and two from the Warriors-Rockets game in Houston — one over built on a structural rebounding edge and one under anchored to a player who’s 0-9 against this specific defense.

Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Thursday, March 5

The Pick: De’Aaron Fox Under 16.5 Points

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Prop Line Under 16.5 Points (-110) 52.4%

Odds as of March 5, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET

De’Aaron Fox has a season average of 18.6 PPG, which makes 16.5 look like an easy over on first glance. The data from the last few weeks tells a very different story. Fox has gone under this number in four of his last five games, averaging 4.1 points below the line over that stretch. He has scored 11, 7, 14, and 10 points in his four most recent outings — his only over during that run was a 20-point game against Toronto. This isn’t a one-game blip. He’s now sitting at a 30% over rate over his last ten games (3-7), averaging 2.0 points below the line across that entire sample.

The situational context makes it worse for the over. Tonight is the first game of a back-to-back for San Antonio — and Fox’s numbers in that spot are well-documented. In 10 back-to-back first games this season, he averages just 15.7 PPG on 30.1 MPG. That’s 2.9 points below his season average and already under tonight’s line on its own. The Spurs are a top-two seed managing a tight race — they’re not going to run Fox into the ground with a second game tomorrow night.

Detroit’s defense versus point guards is slightly below league average — allowing 13.49 PPG to the position (league average is 13.88) — so the matchup isn’t a slam dunk for the under on its own. But when a player is 4-1 under in his last five, averaging -4.1 vs the line, with documented B2B splits that put him at 15.7 PPG, and a key lineup piece missing, the matchup stops being the deciding factor. The situational stack does all the work. Fox Under 16.5 at -110 is the play.

The Pick: Cade Cunningham Under 26.5 Points

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Prop Line Under 26.5 Points (-110) 52.4%

Odds as of March 5, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET

Cade Cunningham has a season average of 25.2 PPG and is a 50/50 coin flip on the over for the year (27-27). On paper, this looks like a toss-up. The recent data and matchup history tell a different story. Cade has gone under in three of his last five games, averaging just 21.8 PPG over that stretch — 4.7 points below tonight’s line. His last game was a 10-point effort against Cleveland, which isn’t just a quiet night, it’s a blowout outlier that suggests a fatigue element heading into this road game. Even after smoothing out the outlier, his recent scoring ceiling has compressed.

The head-to-head history against San Antonio is the most alarming factor. In two games versus the Spurs in his career, Cunningham has gone under both times, averaging just 20.5 PPG — 6.0 points below tonight’s line. His most recent meeting on February 23rd ended with just 16 points. This isn’t a one-game anomaly against a bad defensive performance; it’s a consistent pattern of the Spurs disrupting his rhythm. San Antonio’s guard defense is legitimately strong — allowing 16.6 PPG to guards overall, which is 20.6% better than the league average of 20.9. Even at 16th overall in point guard defense, the broader guard suppression is real.

Road scoring splits do slightly favor Cunningham (26.7 PPG away vs 23.5 at home), but those numbers were compiled against an average schedule — not against one of the league’s better guard defenses. Cade Cunningham Under 26.5 at -110 is the play.

The Pick: Kevin Durant Over 5.5 Rebounds

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Prop Line Over 5.5 Rebounds (-110) 52.4%

Odds as of March 5, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET

Kevin Durant’s season rebounding average sits at 5.4 per game — technically half a board below tonight’s line — which is exactly the kind of number that causes people to fade the over without looking deeper. But the situation tonight is anything but normal. Golden State is without Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody, and Will Richard. That’s the entire frontcourt and primary ball-handlers stripped from the roster. What’s left is a short, undermanned rotation that will struggle to field bodies in the paint. When opposing bigs go up against shorthanded teams, boards become easier to come by — more offensive rebounding opportunities, weaker box-out competition, and more possessions where the defense breaks down.

The historical precedent against Golden State specifically is striking. In six head-to-head matchups against the Warriors when Durant was on Phoenix, he hit the over 100% of the time, averaging +3.0 above the line. That’s not a coincidence — Golden State has historically been a smaller, guard-heavy team that creates rebound opportunities for big wings. Tonight, that effect is amplified by the injuries. Durant is also 6-4 over on this line in his last ten games (60% over rate), showing a recent uptick in his rebounding volume. His away average of 5.6 RPG clears the line cleanly.

The one risk worth acknowledging: a blowout scenario could limit Durant’s fourth-quarter minutes if Houston pulls away early. That’s a real consideration given how outmatched Golden State is tonight. But the first three quarters against a shorthanded roster — with Durant having motivation in his first game against his former team — set up well for him to accumulate boards naturally without needing garbage time. Kevin Durant Over 5.5 Rebounds at -110 is the play.

The Pick: Gui Santos Under 12.5 Points

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Prop Line Under 12.5 Points (-110) 52.4%

Odds as of March 5, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET

Let’s get this out of the way up front: Gui Santos is 8-2 over this line in his last ten games (80% over rate). That’s a real number and the obvious case for the over. Here’s why we’re fading it tonight. The central driver of Santos’s expanded role is the same injury report everyone already knows about — no Curry, no Butler. The problem is that his actual scoring averages in those specific situations are 10.4 PPG without Curry (20 games) and 11.1 PPG without Butler (22 games). Both are well below tonight’s line.

The Houston-specific history is the closer. Santos is 0-9 in his career against the Rockets on this line. That’s not a small sample to dismiss — that’s a consistent pattern of this defense suppressing his output in this matchup specifically. Houston ranks 13th in points allowed to opposing power forwards at 10.58 per game (essentially league average), but if key Rockets bigs are available tonight, that number tightens to 8.49 PPG allowed to the position. Even in the more favorable scenario with Houston’s rotation shortened, it’s 12.11 PPG allowed — barely at the line, not a cushion above it.

The 80% recent over rate is a legitimate counterargument here, and it’s worth acknowledging. Santos has clearly stepped into a bigger role with injuries piling up, and the market has noticed — 12.5 is higher than his historical averages without stars would suggest. But when a player’s actual PPG without both missing teammates sits in the 10-11 range, and he’s 0-9 against this specific defense, the recent form streak reads more like variance than a structural shift. Gui Santos Under 12.5 at -110 is the play.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of March 5. This article has been published by Associate Editor Joe Cervenka.