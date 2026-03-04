Lakers Snap Slide Behind Marcus Smart & Defensive Surge

Contagious Effort Redefines Lakers Defensive Identity

Team Transformation

The Lakers collectively sacrificed their bodies, and the sacrifice was contagious, the energy palpable, the commitment visible to teammates and opponents alike. "That type of play is contagious," Smart said. "Especially when they started to go on a run, Jaxson came in and he changed the game for us on that end. And we all looked at Jaxson and that all got us all going. Any given night, it could be anybody. Tonight was Jaxson. But that's what Jaxson does and we appreciate everything." The appreciation is mutual, the effect reciprocal. Smart's energy ignites Hayes; Hayes's effort amplifies Smart; together they create the defensive foundation that allows the Lakers' stars to operate without the pressure of perfection.