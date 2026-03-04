Lakers Snap Slide Behind Marcus Smart & Defensive Surge

Defensive IQ
Then Smart intervened. The ball sailed toward the corner, a lazy pass intended for Trey Murphy III, and for a split second, the play looked harmless. Two Pelicans hovered above the three-point line. One Lakers guard stood between them, outnumbered, outpositioned, out of options. Smart geniusly pounced. He read the pass before it left Saddiq Bey's hands. He anticipated the angle, the trajectory, the destination. Smart exploded toward the ball like a lion on a hapless gazelle, who'd been waiting all night for exactly this moment. His fingertips found leather. The possession flipped. The crowd roared. And on the other end, LeBron James finished what Smart started.