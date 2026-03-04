Best NBA Bets Wednesday, March 4: Trends, Predictions & Picks for Tonight

Two-game ESPN slate tonight, and both lines feel beatable for different reasons. One is a best-team-in-basketball situation where the number hasn’t caught up to the matchup history. The other is a near-pick’em where the form, the head-to-head, and the positional matchup all lean one way. Two games, two plays.

Best Bet: Oklahoma City Thunder -4 (3 units)

Where to Watch the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks Tonight

Arena: Madison Square Garden

Location: New York, NY

Where to Watch: ESPN

Date: March 4, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Thunder vs. Knicks Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance Oklahoma City Thunder -4 (-110) -180 64.3% 61% New York Knicks +4 (-110) +150 40.0% 39%

Odds as of March 04, 2026, at 12:00 PM ET

The Thunder own this matchup. Full stop. OKC swept last season’s series 2-0, winning by 25 at Madison Square Garden on January 10th and by 10 in Oklahoma City on January 3rd. That’s an average margin of +17.5 points across both meetings last year. Laying four feels generous.

The numbers back it up at scale. Oklahoma City carries the #1 defense in the NBA (106.7 DRtg) and the #2 offense (118.2 ORtg). Their +11.5 net rating is the best in the league by a wide margin — New York’s sits at +3.3. That’s an 8.2-point gap in overall efficiency between these two teams. When you’re getting an elite two-way team for only four points on the road, the math does the work for you.

The recent form is just as clean. OKC is 7-3 in their last 10 with an average margin of +8.4. They’re 4-1 in their last 5 road games. OKC is just a better team, and they proved it twice last season. Three units.

Expert Pick: Atlanta Hawks +1 (2 units)

Where to Watch the Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Tonight

Arena: Fiserv Forum

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Where to Watch: ESPN

Date: March 4, 2026

Time: 9:30 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Hawks vs. Bucks Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance Milwaukee Bucks -1 (-110) -115 53.5% 52% Atlanta Hawks +1 (-110) -105 51.2% 48%

Odds as of March 04, 2026, at 12:00 PM ET

The form gap is hard to ignore. Atlanta is 6-4 in their last 10, 4-1 in their last five, averaging 118.2 PPG on 47.8% shooting. Milwaukee is 4-6 in their last 10, 2-3 in their last five, averaging 111.4 PPG on 45.1% shooting. The Hawks have the better offensive rating (113.8 vs 112.4), the better net rating (-0.7 vs -2.8), and — most critically for this specific matchup — Jalen Johnson is averaging 29.3 PPG against Milwaukee this season (33, 28, and 27 in three games) against the league’s worst power forward defense (30th, allowing 23.8 PPG to the position).

The ATS trends seal it. Atlanta covers 54.5% of the time as an underdog. Milwaukee covers only 42.9% as a favorite. Giannis Antetokounmpo is back but still on a minutes restriction in just his second game after missing 15 with a calf strain. The home court edge is real, but it’s already baked into a one-point spread. Everything else — form, head-to-head, matchup, ATS trends — points to Atlanta. Two units.

One game is about the best team in basketball against an opponent they beat twice last season by a combined 35 points. The other is about a hot team catching a near-pick’em line against a slumping opponent with a matchup-specific weapon. Both games are on ESPN. Both lines feel a step behind. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of March 4.