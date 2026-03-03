Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Tuesday, March 3

Tuesday’s NBC doubleheader is giving us four clean prop angles across two games. Two correlated plays from the Spurs-Sixers opener, and two more from the late Suns-Kings matchup, where Sacramento’s frontcourt situation creates a real opportunity. Four picks, two games, all on the same network.

The Pick: Victor Wembanyama Over 24.5 Points

Where to Watch the San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers Tonight

Arena: Xfinity Mobile Arena

Xfinity Mobile Arena Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA TV: NBC

NBC Date: March 3, 2026

March 3, 2026 Time: 8:00 PM ET

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Over 24.5 Points -110 52.4%

Odds as of March 03, 2026, at 11:46 AM ET

Victor Wembanyama has a perfect 3-for-3 career record against Philadelphia, clearing this number. That’s a small sample, but it points to a specific matchup dynamic that holds up on film: the 76ers struggle to contain length and offer limited help-side resistance without their top defenders healthy. On the season, Wemby has averaged 24.5 points in 50% of his games. The matchup trend has been consistent whenever these two teams meet, and there is no reason to expect Philadelphia’s current injury situation to make it any harder. Look for the trend to continue.

The Pick: Stephon Castle Over 6.5 Assists

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Over 6.5 Assists -150 60.0%

Odds as of March 03, 2026, at 11:46 AM ET

Stephon Castle is the correlation play in the same game. 25.3% of Castle’s assists go directly to Wemby, second on the team behind Harrison Barnes at 25.8%, but at significantly higher volume. The bet is simple: if Wembanyama is attacking a shorthanded Philadelphia defense and scoring at will, Castle is the one putting the ball in his hands. That connection is baked into every offensive possession. Castle has cleared 6.5 assists in 50% of his games on the season, so the baseline is already there. The number gets more reachable when the team’s best scoring option is rolling, and tonight the matchup sets that up.

The Pick: Mark Williams Over 10.5 Points

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Over 10.5 Points -110 52.4%

Odds as of March 03, 2026, at 11:46 AM ET

Mark Williams has hit 10.5 points in just 1 of his last 5 games, which is exactly why this number is priced at a coin flip. But zoom out, and it’s a different picture; he has cleared it in five of his last ten, and his season average of 11.6 points puts the line squarely in his normal range. The last five is a blip, not a trend. What makes tonight different is the matchup: Sacramento’s frontcourt is depleted, and Williams projects to see more opportunity than his recent output suggests. The most reliable long-range read here is his career road number. He goes over his points line 61% of the time on the road. He’s in Sacramento tonight, and that’s the number that matters.

The Pick: Devin Booker Over 5.5 Assists

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Over 5.5 Assists -114 53.3%

Odds as of March 03, 2026, at 11:46 AM ET

Devin Booker is averaging 6.1 assists on the season, and a 5.5 line is asking for less than his average. The correlation play is built in; Booker is the primary feeder for Williams inside, making him the natural beneficiary if Williams is finding his scoring rhythm against a shorthanded Kings frontcourt. Phoenix is projected to score at a high clip tonight with a team total of 118.5. When the Suns are expected to run up the score, Booker’s assist volume tends to track with it. This is the same game as the Williams over, the same matchup logic, and the same offense operating in its favor.

Two NBC games, four picks, two correlated pairs. Wemby scores in the opener, Castle finds him. Williams attacks a depleted frontcourt late, Booker feeds him. The structure is simple, and both games project as high-scoring affairs.

