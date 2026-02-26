Daily NBA Injury Report and Analysis for Thursday, February 26

The late window runs through Los Angeles, where Kawhi Leonard (left ankle) is questionable, and the Los Angeles Clippers’ entire profile swings with him. The other headline is in Phoenix, where Devin Booker (right hip) is out, and the Phoenix Suns are also missing Dillon Brooks (left hand).

Miami Heat @ Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report & Trends

Joel Embiid (right knee) is probable , and Philadelphia has looked like two different teams: 20-12 with him (plus-3.8 net rating) versus 12-14 without him (minus-3.3) .

, and Philadelphia has looked like two different teams: versus . Paul George (League Suspension) is out , but the season results barely move: 16-11 with him (plus-2.9) versus 16-15 without him (minus-1.4) .

, but the season results barely move: versus . If Embiid is limited, the offense leans even harder on Tyrese Maxey , who is at 29.1 points per game this season.

, who is at this season. Miami’s key names are trending available. Norman Powell and Tyler Herro are both listed as available, while Davion Mitchell (head) is questionable .

and are both listed as available, while . If Mitchell sits, Miami’s ball-handling load concentrates. That can push more creation toward Powell and Herro.

Charlotte Hornets @ Indiana Pacers Injury Report & Trends

Indiana is missing multiple rotation pieces, and the frontcourt is the biggest concern.

Pascal Siakam (left wrist) is doubtful , and the Pacers have cratered without him: 14-38 with him (minus-6.5 net rating) versus 1-6 without him (minus-17.0) .

, and the Pacers have cratered without him: versus . Andrew Nembhard (lower back) is questionable . Indiana is 11-35 with him (minus-8.1) versus 4-9 without him (minus-6.3) , so the bigger impact is playmaking stability, not win rate.

. Indiana is versus , so the bigger impact is playmaking stability, not win rate. Aaron Nesmith (right ankle) is out , and Indiana is 9-24 with him (minus-7.1) versus 6-20 without him (minus-8.5) .

, and Indiana is versus . Charlotte comes in hot, with a 7-3 last ten . The Hornets’ only listed absence is Liam McNeeley (left ankle) .

. The Hornets’ only listed absence is . If Siakam is confirmed out, Indiana’s scoring burden shifts to the guards and wings. Jarace Walker and Jay Huff become more important fantasy fillers in the starting group.

San Antonio Spurs @ Brooklyn Nets Injury Report & Trends

No injury report rows were provided for this matchup, so this section stays lineup-focused.

San Antonio is rolling with a 10-0 last ten , and the starting group features Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox .

, and the starting group features and . Brooklyn’s starters include Michael Porter and Nic Claxton .

and . With no listed absences here, bettors should treat this as a form-and-matchup game, not an injury game.

Houston Rockets @ Orlando Magic Injury Report & Trends

Orlando’s wing depth takes a hit with Franz Wagner (left ankle) out .

. The Magic have been steadier with Wagner: 16-12 with him (plus-3.7 net rating) versus 15-14 without him (minus-2.6) .

versus . Jalen Suggs (back) is questionable , and Orlando’s results dip without him: 20-14 with him (plus-3.4) versus 11-12 without him (minus-3.8) .

, and Orlando’s results dip without him: versus . If Suggs sits, Anthony Black likely has to carry more on-ball work next to Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane .

likely has to carry more on-ball work next to and . Houston is on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Rockets’ starters include Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun .

and . If Suggs is ruled out, Orlando’s perimeter defense and ball pressure take a hit. That can open cleaner creation lanes for Durant and Amen Thompson.

Washington Wizards @ Atlanta Hawks Injury Report & Trends

This game hinges on Jalen Johnson (left hip flexor), who is questionable after exiting earlier this week.

after exiting earlier this week. Atlanta’s season splits with Johnson are extreme: 28-26 with him (plus-0.1 net rating) versus 1-5 without him (minus-11.8) .

versus . Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left foot) is questionable . Atlanta is 27-31 with him (minus-1.5) versus 2-0 without him (plus-11.5) , a noisy split that reads more like schedule variance than a true upgrade.

. Atlanta is versus , a noisy split that reads more like schedule variance than a true upgrade. Washington is without multiple key pieces, including Alex Sarr (right hamstring) and Cam Whitmore (right shoulder).

Kyshawn George (left knee) is questionable , and he has been a major minutes piece at 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game .

, and he has been a major minutes piece at . If Johnson sits, Atlanta’s offense should funnel more through CJ McCollum and Onyeka Okongwu. That’s where prop volume can spike.

Portland Trail Blazers @ Chicago Bulls Injury Report & Trends

Chicago’s slide is ugly, with a 0-10 record in the last ten , and the frontcourt is thin again.

, and the frontcourt is thin again. Zach Collins (right 1st toe) is out , and Chicago has been far better with him: 6-4 with him (minus-2.4 net rating) versus 18-31 without him (minus-5.1) .

, and Chicago has been far better with him: versus . Jalen Smith (right calf) is doubtful , and the Bulls have fallen off a cliff without him: 23-23 with him (minus-1.5) versus 1-12 without him (minus-15.7) .

, and the Bulls have fallen off a cliff without him: versus . Portland is missing shot creation with Shaedon Sharpe (left calf) out and Deni Avdija (management) out .

and . Robert Williams III (right foot) is questionable , which matters for rim protection and rebounding behind Donovan Clingan .

, which matters for rim protection and rebounding behind . If Smith is ruled out, Chicago’s interior minutes condense. That can lift rebound chances for Josh Giddey and force more small-ball looks with Matas Buzelis.

Sacramento Kings @ Dallas Mavericks Injury Report & Trends

Dallas is missing multiple rotation bigs and a key forward.

Cooper Flagg (left midfoot) is out , and Dallas has struggled with him active: 17-32 with him (minus-3.9 net rating) versus 4-4 without him (plus-0.9) .

, and Dallas has struggled with him active: versus . P.J. Washington (left ankle) is out , and the Mavericks are 12-30 with him (minus-5.0) versus 9-6 without him (plus-1.5) .

, and the Mavericks are versus . Daniel Gafford (right ankle) is doubtful , and Dallas is 10-31 with him (minus-5.1) versus 11-5 without him (plus-1.6) .

, and Dallas is versus . Khris Middleton (right shoulder) is questionable , and Dallas is 2-3 with him (minus-5.4) versus 19-33 without him (minus-3.0) .

, and Dallas is versus . Sacramento is on the second leg of a back-to-back and coming in shorthanded. Zach LaVine (knee) is out , Domantas Sabonis (illness) is out , and De’Andre Hunter (hip) is out .

, , and . With Washington and Flagg out, Dallas leans harder on Naji Marshall and Max Christie for wing minutes. If Middleton sits too, Dallas’ shot creation becomes even more committee-based.

New Orleans Pelicans @ Utah Jazz Injury Report & Trends

Utah’s frontcourt is battered, and the biggest absence is Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee), who is out for the season .

. The Jazz have been dramatically better with Jackson: 2-1 with him (plus-9.7 net rating) versus 16-39 without him (minus-8.9) .

versus . Lauri Markkanen (right ankle) is questionable , and Utah has been non-competitive without him: 17-25 with him (minus-4.9) versus 1-15 without him (minus-15.8) .

, and Utah has been non-competitive without him: versus . Utah is also without Jusuf Nurkic (nose) and Walker Kessler (left shoulder) out , leaving Kyle Filipowski as the listed starting center.

and , leaving as the listed starting center. New Orleans is missing Trey Murphy III (right shoulder) .

. If Markkanen is ruled out, Utah’s scoring ceiling drops. That can pull the total down and push more usage toward Keyonte George if he plays.

Los Angeles Lakers @ Phoenix Suns Injury Report & Trends

Phoenix is missing two major pieces in the backcourt and wing defense.

Devin Booker (right hip) is out , and the Suns have been much stronger with him: 27-17 with him (plus-3.7 net rating) versus 6-9 without him (minus-8.0) .

, and the Suns have been much stronger with him: versus . Dillon Brooks (left hand) is out , and Phoenix is 30-20 with him (plus-1.4) versus 3-6 without him (minus-3.0) .

, and Phoenix is versus . With Booker out, Phoenix’s starting group leans on Collin Gillespie , Grayson Allen , and Jalen Green to create enough perimeter offense.

, , and to create enough perimeter offense. For Los Angeles, Rui Hachimura (illness) is questionable . The Lakers are 30-17 with him (plus-0.6) versus 4-6 without him (minus-4.8) .

. The Lakers are versus . Jaxson Hayes (right ankle) is probable .

. Booker being out can push more shot volume to Allen. If Hachimura sits, Los Angeles may need more scoring from Austin Reaves behind Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report & Trends

This is the slate’s biggest late-swap injury spot.

Kawhi Leonard (left ankle) is questionable , and the Clippers fall off hard without him: 23-21 with him (plus-1.5 net rating) versus 4-9 without him (minus-7.1) .

, and the Clippers fall off hard without him: versus . John Collins (head) is questionable , and Los Angeles is 24-29 with him (minus-1.1) versus 3-1 without him (plus-7.2) .

, and Los Angeles is versus . Minnesota is healthy in the provided report, with Anthony Edwards , Julius Randle , and Rudy Gobert all in the starting five.

, , and all in the starting five. If Leonard is ruled out, Minnesota’s spread becomes more attractive, and Clippers usage should condense toward the remaining starters, especially Brook Lopez as a spacing big and Kris Dunn as the primary table-setter.

NBA Injury Statistical Impact AnFebruary 26 Feb. 26

Phoenix is 27-17 with Booker (plus-3.7 net rating) versus 6-9 without him (minus-8.0).

The Clippers are 23-21 with Leonard (plus-1.5 net rating) versus 4-9 without him (minus-7.1).

Utah is 17-25 with Markkanen (minus-4.9 net rating) versus 1-15 without him (minus-15.8).

NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

Phoenix, missing Booker and Brooks, can shift shot volume to Allen and more of the creation responsibility to Gillespie.

If Leonard is ruled out, Minnesota’s side gets cleaner, and Clippers props can become more concentrated.

If Markkanen sits, Utah’s total outlook takes a hit, and George’s usage becomes more central if active.

If Siakam is confirmed out, Indiana’s offense becomes even more guard-driven, with Walker and Huff picking up frontcourt slack.

Chicago’s frontcourt injuries can create rebound and assist upside for Giddey in a thinner rotation.

The market is waiting on two names: Leonard and Markkanen. Booker being out is already the cleanest, most bankable downgrade on the board.

