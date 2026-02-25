Daily NBA Injury Report and Analysis for Wednesday, February 25

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is missing his ninth straight game for Oklahoma City, and the Thunder head into a marquee matchup against the best team in the East.

Find the Edge with SportsGrid’s Free Daily NBA Picks and Player Props.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains out for Oklahoma City, but the Thunder are still 7-3 when SGA doesn’t play this year .

remains out for Oklahoma City, but the Thunder are still . Detroit’s report is clean, aside from one notable absence.

Isaiah Stewart (League Suspension) is out , but it has not hurt results: 36-12 with him (plus-8.2 net rating) versus 6-2 without (plus-6.0) .

, but it has not hurt results: versus . Stewart’s season line sits at 10.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game .

. Detroit’s starting group still runs through Cade Cunningham , with Jalen Duren anchoring the middle.

, with anchoring the middle. Oklahoma City is on a back-to-back with one day of rest after facing Toronto last night.

Stephen Curry remains out for Golden State.

remains out for Golden State. Memphis is missing multiple rotation pieces, and the on-court profile shifts hard without its frontcourt.

Santi Aldama (knee) is out , and Memphis has fallen off a cliff: 19-24 with him (minus-1.0 net rating) versus 2-11 without (minus-6.8) .

, and Memphis has fallen off a cliff: versus . Zach Edey (ankle) is out , and the split is even louder: 7-4 with him (plus-5.6) versus 14-31 without (minus-4.3) .

, and the split is even louder: versus . Ja Morant (elbow) is out , taking 19.4 points and 8.1 assists per game off the board.

, taking off the board. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (finger) is out , which thins out Memphis on the wing.

, which thins out Memphis on the wing. Kyle Anderson (knee) is questionable , and he’s currently listed in the starting lineup. That’s a key late check for minutes and playmaking stability.

, and he’s currently listed in the starting lineup. That’s a key late check for minutes and playmaking stability. The Golden State is also on a back-to-back with one day of rest after playing New Orleans last night.

This one is more about scheduling than injuries.

Toronto is on a back-to-back with one day of rest after playing Oklahoma City last night.

after playing Oklahoma City last night. San Antonio comes in hot with a five-game winning streak and a 9-1 last ten .

and a . Scottie Barnes (quad) is questionable for the Raptors, and he has only missed two games this year.

Houston has real ball-handling and depth questions, even with its stars available.

Amen Thompson (quadricep) is out , but Houston’s season results have held: 34-21 with him (plus-5.1) versus 1-0 without (plus-6.0) .

, but Houston’s season results have held: versus . Steven Adams (ankle) is out , and Houston has been slightly worse without him: 21-11 with him (plus-7.4) versus 14-10 without (plus-2.1) .

, and Houston has been slightly worse without him: versus . Jae’Sean Tate (knee) is out , and Houston has still won: 16-6 with him (plus-7.3) versus 19-15 without (plus-3.7) .

, and Houston has still won: versus . Houston’s starting five features Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun , with Reed Sheppard at point guard.

and , with at point guard. Sacramento’s injury list is the bigger story.

Domantas Sabonis (knee) is out , and the Kings have been bad either way: 3-16 with him (minus-9.8) versus 10-30 without (minus-11.1) .

, and the Kings have been bad either way: versus . Zach LaVine (finger) is out , and Sacramento has struggled: 9-30 with him (minus-8.1) versus 4-16 without (minus-15.9) .

, and Sacramento has struggled: versus . Devin Carter (back) is questionable , and the season split is extreme: 0-17 with him (minus-20.5) versus 13-29 without (minus-6.7) .

, and the season split is extreme: versus . With Sabonis and LaVine out, Sacramento’s listed starters lean on Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan for creation.

and for creation. Betting angle: Houston’s defense has been strong all year, allowing 109.4 points per game. Sacramento is scoring 110.3 points per game with a minus-10.7 net rating. This profile looks like a tough scoring environment for the Kings.

Aside from Giannis Antetokounmpo , no major injuries are listed for either side, so this game is more about form and fatigue.

, no major injuries are listed for either side, so this game is more about form and fatigue. Both teams are on a back-to-back with one day of rest , Milwaukee after Miami, and Cleveland after the New York Knicks.

, Milwaukee after Miami, and Cleveland after the New York Knicks. Giannis is not playing . The Bucks are 10-16 without Giannis this year , who is nearing a return.

. The Bucks are , who is nearing a return. James Harden and Donovan Mitchell lead Cleveland’s group

This is the slate’s cleanest example of one injury changing a team’s identity.

Aaron Gordon (hamstring) is out , and Denver’s season split is meaningful: 16-6 with him (plus-6.2 net rating) versus 20-16 without (plus-3.5) .

, and Denver’s season split is meaningful: versus . Gordon’s production matters too: 17.7 points per game with a 25.1% usage rate .

with a . Peyton Watson (hamstring) is out , and Denver has been fine in the standings but less efficient: 31-18 with him (plus-4.1) versus 5-4 without (plus-6.8) .

, and Denver has been fine in the standings but less efficient: versus . Jamal Murray (hamstring) is probable , and Denver looks steadier with him: 32-21 with him (plus-4.9) versus 4-1 without (plus-0.2) .

, and Denver looks steadier with him: versus . Denver’s offense still runs through Nikola Jokic , who is posting 28.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 10.5 assists per game .

, who is posting . Jaylen Brown (knee) is questionable after missing last night’s game.

is questionable after missing last night’s game. Al Horford is currently marked as questionable for Boston.

is currently marked as questionable for Boston. Boston is on a back-to-back with one day of rest after playing Phoenix last night, but it brings a 9-1 last ten into Denver.

NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis, February 25

Memphis is 19-24 with Santi Aldama (minus-1.0 net rating) versus 2-11 without (minus-6.8).

(minus-1.0 net rating) versus 2-11 without (minus-6.8). Memphis is 7-4 with Zach Edey (plus-5.6) versus 14-31 without (minus-4.3).

(plus-5.6) versus 14-31 without (minus-4.3). Denver is 16-6 with Aaron Gordon (plus-6.2 net rating) versus 20-16 without (plus-3.5).

NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

Memphis missing both Aldama and Edey is a major downgrade in the frontcourt. It’s a spot where Golden State’s bigs and rebounders get cleaner paths to production.

Denver without Gordon puts more frontcourt responsibility on Jokic and Cameron Johnson , especially on the glass and in help defense.

, especially on the glass and in help defense. Houston’s offense should keep flowing through Durant and Sengun with Amen Thompson out, but Adams’s absence can show up in second-chance points and physicality.

Sacramento’s missing creation pushes more usage toward Westbrook and DeRozan. That can lift their volume, but it can also drag efficiency.

Toronto on a back-to-back against a Spurs team on a five-game winning streak is a scheduling spot worth respecting.

NBA Injury Players To Monitor

Kyle Anderson , Memphis Grizzlies

, Memphis Grizzlies Devin Carter, Sacramento Kings

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

The biggest injury levers sit in Memphis and Denver. Watch the Kyle Anderson news closely, because Memphis needs his stability with Morant out.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Our NBA injury report is produced by the SportsGrid NBA editorial team, which is a collaborative unit of basketball experts, data scientists, and market specialists dedicated to covering the NBA. By combining proprietary data with real-time analysis, the team breaks down today’s NBA injuries with actionable intel.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 25. This article has been published by Senior Editor Tyler Mason.