Daily NBA Injury Report and Analysis for Wednesday, February 25
Tyler Mason
Host · Writer
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is missing his ninth straight game for Oklahoma City, and the Thunder head into a marquee matchup against the best team in the East.
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Detroit Pistons Injury Report & Trends
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains out for Oklahoma City, but the Thunder are still 7-3 when SGA doesn’t play this year.
- Detroit’s report is clean, aside from one notable absence.
- Isaiah Stewart (League Suspension) is out, but it has not hurt results: 36-12 with him (plus-8.2 net rating) versus 6-2 without (plus-6.0).
- Stewart’s season line sits at 10.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game.
- Detroit’s starting group still runs through Cade Cunningham, with Jalen Duren anchoring the middle.
- Oklahoma City is on a back-to-back with one day of rest after facing Toronto last night.
Golden State Warriors @ Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report & Trends
- Stephen Curry remains out for Golden State.
- Memphis is missing multiple rotation pieces, and the on-court profile shifts hard without its frontcourt.
- Santi Aldama (knee) is out, and Memphis has fallen off a cliff: 19-24 with him (minus-1.0 net rating) versus 2-11 without (minus-6.8).
- Zach Edey (ankle) is out, and the split is even louder: 7-4 with him (plus-5.6) versus 14-31 without (minus-4.3).
- Ja Morant (elbow) is out, taking 19.4 points and 8.1 assists per game off the board.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (finger) is out, which thins out Memphis on the wing.
- Kyle Anderson (knee) is questionable, and he’s currently listed in the starting lineup. That’s a key late check for minutes and playmaking stability.
- The Golden State is also on a back-to-back with one day of rest after playing New Orleans last night.
San Antonio Spurs @ Toronto Raptors Injury Report & Trends
- This one is more about scheduling than injuries.
- Toronto is on a back-to-back with one day of rest after playing Oklahoma City last night.
- San Antonio comes in hot with a five-game winning streak and a 9-1 last ten.
- Scottie Barnes (quad) is questionable for the Raptors, and he has only missed two games this year.
Sacramento Kings @ Houston Rockets Injury Report & Trends
- Houston has real ball-handling and depth questions, even with its stars available.
- Amen Thompson (quadricep) is out, but Houston’s season results have held: 34-21 with him (plus-5.1) versus 1-0 without (plus-6.0).
- Steven Adams (ankle) is out, and Houston has been slightly worse without him: 21-11 with him (plus-7.4) versus 14-10 without (plus-2.1).
- Jae’Sean Tate (knee) is out, and Houston has still won: 16-6 with him (plus-7.3) versus 19-15 without (plus-3.7).
- Houston’s starting five features Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, with Reed Sheppard at point guard.
- Sacramento’s injury list is the bigger story.
- Domantas Sabonis (knee) is out, and the Kings have been bad either way: 3-16 with him (minus-9.8) versus 10-30 without (minus-11.1).
- Zach LaVine (finger) is out, and Sacramento has struggled: 9-30 with him (minus-8.1) versus 4-16 without (minus-15.9).
- Devin Carter (back) is questionable, and the season split is extreme: 0-17 with him (minus-20.5) versus 13-29 without (minus-6.7).
- With Sabonis and LaVine out, Sacramento’s listed starters lean on Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan for creation.
- Betting angle: Houston’s defense has been strong all year, allowing 109.4 points per game. Sacramento is scoring 110.3 points per game with a minus-10.7 net rating. This profile looks like a tough scoring environment for the Kings.
Cleveland Cavaliers @ Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report & Trends
- Aside from Giannis Antetokounmpo, no major injuries are listed for either side, so this game is more about form and fatigue.
- Both teams are on a back-to-back with one day of rest, Milwaukee after Miami, and Cleveland after the New York Knicks.
- Giannis is not playing. The Bucks are 10-16 without Giannis this year, who is nearing a return.
- James Harden and Donovan Mitchell lead Cleveland’s group
Boston Celtics @ Denver Nuggets Injury Report & Trends
- This is the slate’s cleanest example of one injury changing a team’s identity.
- Aaron Gordon (hamstring) is out, and Denver’s season split is meaningful: 16-6 with him (plus-6.2 net rating) versus 20-16 without (plus-3.5).
- Gordon’s production matters too: 17.7 points per game with a 25.1% usage rate.
- Peyton Watson (hamstring) is out, and Denver has been fine in the standings but less efficient: 31-18 with him (plus-4.1) versus 5-4 without (plus-6.8).
- Jamal Murray (hamstring) is probable, and Denver looks steadier with him: 32-21 with him (plus-4.9) versus 4-1 without (plus-0.2).
- Denver’s offense still runs through Nikola Jokic, who is posting 28.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 10.5 assists per game.
- Jaylen Brown (knee) is questionable after missing last night’s game.
- Al Horford is currently marked as questionable for Boston.
- Boston is on a back-to-back with one day of rest after playing Phoenix last night, but it brings a 9-1 last ten into Denver.
NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis, February 25
- Memphis is 19-24 with Santi Aldama (minus-1.0 net rating) versus 2-11 without (minus-6.8).
- Memphis is 7-4 with Zach Edey (plus-5.6) versus 14-31 without (minus-4.3).
- Denver is 16-6 with Aaron Gordon (plus-6.2 net rating) versus 20-16 without (plus-3.5).
NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications
- Memphis missing both Aldama and Edey is a major downgrade in the frontcourt. It’s a spot where Golden State’s bigs and rebounders get cleaner paths to production.
- Denver without Gordon puts more frontcourt responsibility on Jokic and Cameron Johnson, especially on the glass and in help defense.
- Houston’s offense should keep flowing through Durant and Sengun with Amen Thompson out, but Adams’s absence can show up in second-chance points and physicality.
- Sacramento’s missing creation pushes more usage toward Westbrook and DeRozan. That can lift their volume, but it can also drag efficiency.
- Toronto on a back-to-back against a Spurs team on a five-game winning streak is a scheduling spot worth respecting.
NBA Injury Players To Monitor
- Kyle Anderson, Memphis Grizzlies
- Devin Carter, Sacramento Kings
The SportsGrid Betting Edge
The biggest injury levers sit in Memphis and Denver. Watch the Kyle Anderson news closely, because Memphis needs his stability with Morant out.
