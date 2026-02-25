Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Wednesday, February 25

The late hammer is sitting in Denver, and that game brings a couple of the cleanest recent-trend props on the board. There’s also one spot where the market is still hanging an assist line that hasn’t matched the player’s last week.

Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Wednesday, February 25

The Pick: Duncan Robinson Over 2.5 Three-Pointers Made

Where to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Tonight

Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Date: February 25, 2026

February 25, 2026 Time: 7:00 PM ET

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline -158 61.2%

Odds as of February 25, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

Duncan Robinson gets a clean green light at this number. He’s hit 2.5 three-pointers made in three of his last five games. He’s also cleared 10.5 points in four of his last five, which matters because it usually means the volume is there. The floor has been steady too, with 2.5 rebounds, hitting in four of his last five. That’s a nice signal he’s staying involved. At -158, this is a pay-for-consistency over.

The Pick: Ty Jerome Over 3.5 Assists

Where to Watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Tonight

Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Date: February 25, 2026

February 25, 2026 Time: 7:30 PM ET

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline -166 62.4%

Odds as of February 25, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

Ty Jerome has been living above this line. He’s cleared 3.5 assists in four of his last five. The scoring has come with it, too, with 16.5 points, hitting in four of his last five. The best part is the stability of the role across categories. Jerome has also gone over 1.5 three-pointers made in five of his last five. That usually pairs with more opportunities to create. At -166, it’s not cheap, but it’s one of the steadier assist overs on the slate.

The Pick: Alperen Sengun Under 9.5 Rebounds

Where to Watch the Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings Tonight

Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Date: February 25, 2026

February 25, 2026 Time: 8:00 PM ET

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline -117 53.9%

Odds as of February 25, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

Alperen Sengun is getting a rebound line that hasn’t matched his recent results. He’s stayed under 9.5 rebounds in five of his last five. That’s a 0/5 hit rate to the over. The under case holds even when looking at his broader box score involvement. He’s also stayed under 36.5 points + rebounds + assists in five of his last five, another 0/5. Even his scoring line is trending down, with 20.5 points going over in just one of his last five. At -117, the under is priced like a coin flip. The last week says it hasn’t been.

The Pick: Payton Pritchard Over 5.5 Assists

Where to Watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics Tonight

Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Date: February 25, 2026

February 25, 2026 Time: 10:00 PM ET

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline +101 49.8%

Odds as of February 25, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

Payton Pritchard is in a strong form pocket as a creator. He’s cleared 5.5 assists in four of his last five at plus money. That’s the key. The production is also showing up across the stat sheet. Pritchard has hit 3.5 rebounds in four of his last five, and he’s gone over 17.5 points in three of his last five. The combo line supports it too, with 27.5 points + rebounds + assists, hitting in three of his last five. At +101, the number is asking for less than a fifty-fifty outcome. The recent hit rate is way higher.

This slate has a clear theme. Ride the players whose last five games are already beating the number, and demand the right price when the market catches up.

