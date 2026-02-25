Daily NBA Prediction Markets Wrapped: Kalshi Market Movers

Detroit’s “best record" contract just took a real hit, and it’s the cleanest signal on the board. Detroit to finish with the league’s best record slid from 35c to 26c, a -25.71% move, even while Detroit’s Eastern Conference one seed contract stayed elevated in the low-to-mid eighties.

Top Kalshi NBA Movers That Mattered

Detroit Best Regular-Season Record: dropped from 35c to 26c (-25.71%) . That’s a sharp repricing of Detroit’s “top of the league" ceiling, not just playoff security.

dropped from . That’s a sharp repricing of Detroit’s “top of the league" ceiling, not just playoff security. Los Angeles Lakers Playoff Qualification: fell from 96c to 90c (-6.25%) . The contract still prices a likely berth, but the direction is notable.

fell from . The contract still prices a likely berth, but the direction is notable. Phoenix Playoff Qualification: slid from 78c to 70c (-10.26%) . That’s one of the bigger playoff-probability downticks on the sheet.

slid from . That’s one of the bigger playoff-probability downticks on the sheet. New York Eastern Conference Title: climbed from 15c to 17c (+13.33%) . The move stands out in a market that usually grinds.

climbed from . The move stands out in a market that usually grinds. San Antonio Western Conference Title: rose from 17c to 19c (+11.76%) . It pairs with a San Antonio championship uptick from 12c to 14c (+16.67%) .

rose from . It pairs with a uptick from . Cade Cunningham MVP: moved up from 14c to 17c (+21.43%) on massive activity, with 162,033 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours .

moved up from on massive activity, with . Jaylen Brown MVP: exploded from 3c to 8c (+166.67%) , with 118,532 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours .

exploded from , with . Cade Cunningham Finals MVP: jumped from 8c to 21c (+162.5%) . That’s a huge percentage move for a long-horizon award.

jumped from . That’s a huge percentage move for a long-horizon award. Jalen Duren Most Improved Player: surged from 13c to 24c (+84.62%) , with 11,092 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours .

surged from , with . Deni Avdija Most Improved Player: dropped from 20c to 14c (-30.0%) , despite 11,028 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours .

dropped from , despite . Kon Knueppel Three Pointers Made Per Game Leader: fell from 21c to 13c (-38.1%) . That’s a meaningful reset in a niche leader market.

fell from . That’s a meaningful reset in a niche leader market. LaMelo Ball Three Pointers Made Per Game Leader: spiked from 3c to 23c (+666.67%). The move is massive, but the market still shows a very wide spread.

Kalshi NBA Volume And Order Book Highlights

Oklahoma City championship odds remain the volume king at 49,875 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours , with a tight 39c bid / 40c ask .

remain the volume king at , with a tight . San Antonio championship odds saw 140,528 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours , with a 13c bid / 15c ask that signals real two-way action.

saw , with a that signals real two-way action. Cade Cunningham MVP was a headline tape, with 162,033 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours .

was a headline tape, with . Victor Wembanyama MVP also stayed extremely active at 82,076 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours .

also stayed extremely active at . LaMelo Ball three-point leader is the definition of uncertainty, sitting at 4c bid / 22c ask .

is the definition of uncertainty, sitting at . Stephen Curry three-point leader is also wide at 44c bid / 61c ask, even with 1,162 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours.

Kalshi NBA Notable Markets Worth Watching

Detroit’s one seed vs. best record split: Detroit’s Eastern Conference one seed is 82c bid / 85c ask , but best record is 29c bid / 31c ask . Traders are separating “top of East" from “top of league."

Detroit’s is , but is . Traders are separating “top of East" from “top of league." Oklahoma City’s title stack: The Western Conference title is 50c bid / 51c ask , while the championship is a 39c bid / 40c ask . The pricing implies a big Finals conversion rate.

The is , while is a . The pricing implies a big Finals conversion rate. Charlotte’s futures are getting real attention: playoff qualification is 51c bid / 55c ask with 2,635 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours , and Eastern Conference title is up to 2c bid / 3c ask (+50.0%) .

is with , and is up to . Golden State playoff qualification: up from 56c to 60c (+7.14%), with 227 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours and a tight 55c bid / 57c ask.

Kalshi NBA Market Edge

The biggest repricing was Detroit’s “best record" contract. The market is fading the league-wide ceiling.

The market is fading the league-wide ceiling. Awards are where the action is. Cunningham MVP and Brown MVP combined for 280,000-plus contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours .

Cunningham MVP and Brown MVP combined for . Wide spreads are a warning sign. Ball’s three-point leader market at 4c bid / 22c ask can gap hard.

Ball’s three-point leader market at can gap hard. Track the Oklahoma City complex daily. It’s the most liquid title market, and it sets the tone.

