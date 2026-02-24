Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Tuesday, February 24

The board has a few classic line-didn’t-catch-up spots tonight. One is a role player who keeps clearing a low number. Another is a buy-low under on a scorer whose recent stretch has been rough.

The goal is simple. Grab clean hit-rate trends. Then layer in opponent history and home-road splits to find mispriced numbers.

Attack the Paint with SportsGrid's Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

The Pick: Brandon Williams Over 12.5 Points

Brandon Williams enters as a Dallas Mavericks guard with a points line that still sits below his typical production. He’s cleared 12.5 points in 80% of his last five and 90% of his last ten. He’s also on a three-game hit streak. The split is the one concern, with 11.6 points on the road versus 13.6 at home. Still, Brooklyn’s profile fits, allowing 12.2 points versus a 14.0 league average for this matchup bucket, with a 28th-ranked mark.

The Pick: Grayson Allen Over 17.5 Points

Grayson Allen is in a heater, and the market is still offering plus money. He’s hit 17.5 points in 80% of his last five and 70% of his last ten. He’s also riding a four-game hit streak. The range supports it, with a 12.75-point floor and 21.5-point ceiling. Boston has also been a tricky opponent for this line, with Allen clearing it in one of four games versus the Celtics.

The Pick: Wendell Carter Under 9.5 Points

Wendell Carter has been stuck in the mud as a scorer. He’s hit 9.5 points in 20% of his last five and just 20% of his last ten. He had been on a five-game miss streak before scoring 15 against the Clippers on Sunday. The floor is also telling, with an 8.0-point floor against a 9.5 line. The matchup is not screaming get-right either, with Los Angeles allowing 9.9 points in this bucket and ranking 24th. Carter’s season average is 11.3, so this is a form bet, not a talent bet.

The Pick: Jerami Grant Under 20.5 Points

Jerami Grant is priced like a steady twenty-plus scorer, but the recent results say otherwise. He’s cleared 20.5 points in 20% of his last five and 30% of his last ten. The floor is 15.0 points, and the ceiling is 22.0, leaving little margin at this number. The head-to-head history is rough, too, with Grant hitting this line in just two of nine games against Minnesota.

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

This slate has a clean mix. Two overs tied to strong recent hit rates, and two unders where the miss streaks are real. Keep shopping for the best number, especially on plus-money looks.

