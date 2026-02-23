Daily NBA Injury Report and Analysis for Monday, February 23

Detroit’s frontcourt is the one spot on tonight’s board that’s actually in flux. Isaiah Stewart is suspended, and both the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz have major rotation questions that could swing props and totals.

Detroit is rolling, and this matchup comes down to whether the Pistons can hold the glass without a key big.

Isaiah Stewart (league suspension) is out , and Detroit has still been fine: 36-12 with him (plus-8.2 net rating) versus 6-1 without (plus-8.4) .

and . Duren is already at . San Antonio’s only real hinge is depth, not star power. Lindy Waters III (left knee) is questionable , and the Spurs have been better without him: 11-6 with him (plus-3.4) versus 29-10 without (plus-7.9) .

Sacramento limps in on a sixteen-game losing streak. The injury list explains a lot of it.

Zach LaVine (finger) is out , and the Kings have cratered in those games: 9-30 with him (minus-8.1) versus 3-16 without (minus-17.2) .

This is the slate’s biggest injury hinge because Utah has multiple high-usage pieces in question, and Houston is missing a rotation center.

Lauri Markkanen (illness) is probable , and Utah’s season swings hard with him: 17-24 with him (minus-4.5) versus 1-15 without (minus-15.8) .

, and Utah’s season swings hard with him: versus . Markkanen is Utah’s top scorer at 26.7 points per game . If he is limited, Utah’s scoring ceiling drops.

, and Utah has been slightly better without him: versus . The usage is still massive at , so his status matters for shot and assist distribution. Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee) is out for the season.

to control the paint. Sengun is at . Houston’s offense still has Kevin Durant at 26.1 points per game, and Utah’s defensive personnel is stretched thin if George is limited.

NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis, February 23

Utah is 17-24 with Markkanen (minus-4.5 net rating) versus 1-15 without (minus-15.8).

Sacramento is 9-30 with LaVine (minus-8.1 net rating) versus 3-16 without (minus-17.2).

NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

Markkanen’s probable tag keeps Utah’s baseline intact, but George’s questionable status is the late swing for Jazz props.

Utah’s missing size (Kessler and Nurkic both out) is a clean angle for Sengun rebounds and paint production.

Sacramento’s offense is missing two major engines with LaVine and Sabonis out, which can drag down team totals and boost Westbrook and DeRozan’s usage.

Detroit losing Stewart looks more like a rotation tweak than a downgrade, but it can still juice Duren’s rebounding chances.

NBA Injury Players To Monitor

Lindy Waters III, San Antonio Spurs

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

The biggest leverage point is Utah’s availability, especially Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George. Sacramento’s injury list is the clearest explanation for its slide, and it keeps pressure on Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan to create everything.

