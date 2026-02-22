Daily NBA Injury Report and Analysis for Sunday, February 22

Oklahoma City is missing three core ball-handlers in the same game, and it’s happening against a Cleveland team that’s been rolling. That’s the injury headline that can swing both sides and props early this afternoon.

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report & Trends

This is the slate’s cleanest example of one team losing its offensive engine and its safety valves.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal) is out, taking 31.8 points per game with a 33.5% usage rate off the floor.

Oklahoma City has still banked wins with him active, going 38-11 with him (77.6% win rate, plus-12.6 net rating).

The bigger betting swing is what happens when he sits: 5-3 without him (62.5% win rate, plus-6.6 net rating), which is still strong but a clear downgrade.

Alex Caruso (left ankle) is out, and that matters because the Thunder lose a perimeter stopper and secondary handler.

Oklahoma City is 29-8 with Caruso (78.4% win rate, plus-14.5 net rating) versus 14-6 without him (70.0%, plus-6.7).

Jalen Williams (right hamstring) is out, removing another creator at 17.5 points per game with a 26.5% usage rate.

The Thunder are 19-7 with Williams (73.1% win rate, plus-10.9 net rating) versus 24-7 without him (77.4%, plus-12.5), so the team-level results have held, but the shot-creation burden shifts.

The lineup points to Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Chet Holmgren, and Isaiah Hartenstein carrying the load.

Cleveland’s starting group is intact, led by James Harden and Donovan Mitchell, with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen inside.

Actionable betting implication: with Gilgeous-Alexander and Caruso both out, Oklahoma City’s ball-handling concentrates. That’s a green light to monitor Wallace and Hartenstein assist props, plus live-bet turnover angles if the pace spikes.

Toronto Raptors @ Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report & Trends

This game has star power missing on both sides, and it changes who initiates offense late.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right calf) is out, removing 28.0 points per game with a 36.1% usage rate.

Milwaukee is 14-15 with Antetokounmpo (48.3% win rate, minus-1.8 net rating) versus 10-15 without him (40.0%, minus-4.2).

Myles Turner (right calf) is questionable, and the Bucks’ profile has actually been steadier with him: 22-28 with Turner (44.0% win rate, minus-2.9 net rating) versus 2-2 without him (50.0%, minus-3.8) in a tiny sample.

Toronto is missing its own centerpiece. Scottie Barnes (personal reasons) is out, and the Raptors have basically no margin without him: 33-22 with Barnes (60.0% win rate, plus-1.8 net rating) versus 0-1 without him (0.0%, minus-8.0).

The Raptors’ starters lean on Immanuel Quickley, Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, and Jakob Poeltl to cover Barnes’ creation and defense.

Milwaukee’s offense is now built around guards. Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter are the listed starters, with Kyle Kuzma as a frontcourt scorer.

Actionable betting implication: if Turner is cleared, Milwaukee’s rim protection stabilizes. If he sits, Toronto’s Poeltl rebounding and paint-touch props become more interesting.

Brooklyn Nets @ Atlanta Hawks Injury Report & Trends

This one is lighter on meaningful injury impact for betting.

Ziaire Williams (personal reasons) is out for Brooklyn.

Atlanta lists Jonathan Kuminga (left knee) out, but he has zero games played this season, so it is not a new handicap.

The usage drivers are clear from the starters: Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu for Atlanta, and Michael Porter for Brooklyn.

Actionable betting implication: this profiles as a props game more than a side game. Johnson‘s assists and rebounds are the cleanest paths given his 23.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.

Denver Nuggets @ Golden State Warriors Injury Report & Trends

Golden State’s offense is missing its two biggest names, and Denver has a major guard decision.

Stephen Curry (right patellofemoral) is out, removing 27.2 points per game with a 32.4% usage rate.

The Warriors are 23-16 with Curry (59.0% win rate, plus-4.5 net rating) versus 6-11 without him (35.3%, minus-5.1).

Jimmy Butler III (right ACL) is out, and Golden State’s results crater without him: 23-15 with Butler (60.5% win rate, plus-4.8 net rating) versus 6-12 without him (33.3%, minus-5.1).

Denver lists Jamal Murray (right hamstring) questionable, and the split is extreme: 32-20 with Murray (61.5% win rate, plus-5.2 net rating) versus 4-1 without him (80.0%, plus-0.2), with the net rating drop doing the talking.

Aaron Gordon (right hamstring) is out, and Denver has been better with him: 16-6 with Gordon (72.7% win rate, plus-6.2 net rating) versus 20-15 without him (57.1%, plus-3.9).

Golden State’s listed starters include Pat Spencer, Moses Moody, Gui Santos, and Draymond Green, which signals a very different shot diet.

Denver still runs through Nikola Jokic, who’s at 28.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 10.5 assists per game.

Actionable betting implication: if Murray sits, Jokic’s on-ball reps rise. That keeps Jokic assists and Jokic points plus assists in play, while Golden State’s scoring props become fragile without Curry and Butler.

Dallas Mavericks @ Indiana Pacers Injury Report & Trends

Indiana’s injury list is long, but the betting hinge is whether the Pacers can field enough ball-handling.

Pascal Siakam (left hamstring) is questionable, and Indiana’s season has been rough either way: 14-37 with Siakam (27.5% win rate, minus-6.5 net rating) versus 1-5 without him (16.7%, minus-16.3).

T.J. McConnell (right hamstring) is questionable, and Indiana has struggled badly when he sits: 13-28 with McConnell (31.7% win rate, minus-5.6 net rating) versus 2-14 without him (12.5%, minus-12.4).

Andrew Nembhard (low back) is questionable, and the Pacers are 11-33 with Nembhard (25.0% win rate, minus-7.9 net rating) versus 4-9 without him (30.8%, minus-6.3).

Dallas is missing a major scorer. Cooper Flagg (left midfoot) is out, and he’s been a 20.4 points-per-game piece.

The Mavericks are also thin at center. Dereck Lively II (right foot) is out, and Daniel Gafford (right ankle) is questionable.

Actionable betting implication: if McConnell and Nembhard both sit, Indiana’s offense can get stuck. That pushes bettors toward Dallas spread looks and toward Siakam points only if he’s confirmed active.

Charlotte Hornets @ Washington Wizards Injury Report & Trends

Washington’s injury report is messy, but most of the biggest names listed have zero games played this season, so the market has already lived with it.

The real swing is Kyshawn George (left big toe) questionable. He’s at 14.9 points and 4.7 assists per game, and Washington is 10-34 with him (22.7% win rate, minus-11.8 net rating) versus 6-5 without him (54.5%, minus-3.9).

Tristan Vukcevic (right hand) is questionable, and Washington is 7-20 with him (25.9% win rate, minus-13.3 net rating) versus 9-19 without him (32.1%, minus-7.2).

Charlotte is without Miles Bridges (league suspension), a 18.2 points-per-game scorer.

The Hornets are 25-28 with Bridges (47.2% win rate, plus-2.0 net rating) versus 1-3 without him (25.0%, minus-3.2).

Actionable betting implication: if George is ruled out, Washington’s creation shifts to Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson. That’s where assist and points props can open up.

Boston Celtics @ Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report & Trends

The headline is simple. Jayson Tatum (right Achilles) is out, but he has zero games played this season, so it is not a new adjustment.

Los Angeles is healthy in the starting group, led by Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James.

Boston’s offense runs through Jaylen Brown and Derrick White in this setup.

Actionable betting implication: with Tatum already a season-long absence, this game is more about matchup and form than late injury value.

Philadelphia 76ers @ Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report & Trends

Minnesota’s interior changes for one night.

Rudy Gobert (league suspension) is out, and the Wolves have been strong with him: 34-21 with Gobert (61.8% win rate, plus-4.7 net rating) versus 1-1 without him (50.0%, plus-15.0) in a tiny sample.

The replacement is already in the lineup. Naz Reid starts, next to Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle.

Philadelphia is on a back-to-back, with one day of rest, and starters include Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

Actionable betting implication: Gobert out can mean more Minnesota small-ball offense. That can lift Edwards and Randle scoring ceilings, and it can also pull Embiid into more space defensively.

Portland Trail Blazers @ Phoenix Suns Injury Report & Trends

Portland is missing a high-usage scorer, and Phoenix is on a back-to-back.

Shaedon Sharpe (left calf) is out, removing 21.4 points per game with a 30.0% usage rate.

Portland is 22-26 with Sharpe (45.8% win rate, minus-2.4 net rating) versus 5-4 without him (55.6%, minus-5.6).

Deni Avdija (management) is questionable, and he’s been a massive stat-stuffer at 25.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game.

Portland is 22-25 with Avdija (46.8% win rate, minus-3.7 net rating) versus 5-5 without him (50.0%, plus-0.9).

Phoenix’s starters include Collin Gillespie, Jalen Green, and Mark Williams.

Actionable betting implication: if Avdija sits with Sharpe already out, Portland’s creation narrows. That’s when Jrue Holiday assists and Jerami Grant points props become the first places to look.

Orlando Magic @ Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report & Trends

This game has the late-news landmine. Kawhi Leonard (left ankle) is questionable.

The Clippers are 23-20 with Leonard (53.5% win rate, plus-1.6 net rating) versus 4-9 without him (30.8%, minus-7.1).

Orlando is missing Franz Wagner (left ankle) out, and the Magic are 16-12 with Wagner (57.1% win rate, plus-3.7 net rating) versus 13-14 without him (48.1%, minus-2.9).

Jalen Suggs (back) is questionable, and Orlando is 20-14 with Suggs (58.8% win rate, plus-3.4 net rating) versus 9-12 without him (42.9%, minus-4.3).

Orlando’s offense leans on Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane either way.

Actionable betting implication: if Leonard is ruled out, the Clippers’ scoring hierarchy shifts hard. That’s when Kris Dunn assists and Brook Lopez rebounds become more viable prop targets.

NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis, Feb. 22

Golden State is 23-16 with Stephen Curry (plus-4.5 net rating) versus 6-11 without him (minus-5.1).

Golden State is 23-15 with Jimmy Butler III (plus-4.8 net rating) versus 6-12 without him (minus-5.1).

The Los Angeles Clippers are 23-20 with Kawhi Leonard (plus-1.6 net rating) versus 4-9 without him (minus-7.1).

NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

Oklahoma City missing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Alex Caruso concentrates touches for Cason Wallace and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Milwaukee without Giannis Antetokounmpo pushes more usage to Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter, and Kyle Kuzma.

Golden State without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III creates volatility in both team total and individual scoring props.

Minnesota without Rudy Gobert can mean more Naz Reid minutes and more spacing for Anthony Edwards drives.

Orlando’s side hinges on Jalen Suggs. The Los Angeles Clippers’ side hinges on Kawhi Leonard.

NBA Injury Players To Monitor

Myles Turner, Milwaukee Bucks

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

T.J. McConnell, Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Kyshawn George, Washington Wizards

Tristan Vukcevic, Washington Wizards

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

The early game in Oklahoma City is the injury swing spot, with the Thunder missing multiple handlers. Golden State-Denver and Orlando-Los Angeles Clippers are the late-window landmines, with Jamal Murray, Jalen Suggs, and Kawhi Leonard all capable of flipping the market.

Our NBA injury report is produced by the SportsGrid NBA editorial team, which is a collaborative unit of basketball experts, data scientists, and market specialists dedicated to covering the NBA. By combining proprietary data with real-time analysis, the team breaks down today’s NBA injuries with actionable intel.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 19. This article has been published by Associate Editor Grant White.