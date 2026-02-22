Daily NBA Prediction Markets Wrapped: Kalshi Market Movers

Detroit’s top-of-the-table pricing keeps getting firmer, while Oklahoma City’s “best record" contract just took a real hit. That split is the cleanest story on the board right now. It also lines up with how traders are treating the one-seed markets versus the league-best record market.

Dunk on the Prediction Markets with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

Top Kalshi NBA Movers That Mattered

Oklahoma City Thunder best regular-season record dropped from 63c to 48c (-23.81%). The market is backing off the “best record" path fast.

New York Knicks Eastern Conference title slid from 19c to 16c (-15.79%). That’s a meaningful repricing in a liquid futures bucket with 14,202 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours.

Jaylen Brown Eastern Conference Finals Most Valuable Player cratered from 12c to 2c (-83.33%). It’s a massive move, but it came on zero 24-hour volume, so it reads more like a thin print than a consensus shift.

Anthony Edwards Western Conference Finals Most Valuable Player fell from 7c to 3c (-57.14%). That’s a sharp narrative reset in a niche market.

Victor Wembanyama Most Valuable Player jumped from 3c to 5c (+66.67%) with 19,786 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours. That’s real participation for a longshot lane.

Jalen Duren Most Improved Player ripped from 6c to 20c (+233.33%) on 4,386 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours. That’s one of the loudest single-name moves on the awards board.

Ryan Rollins Most Improved Player climbed from 2c to 5c (+150.0%) with 11,545 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours. The price is still low, but the flow is not.

Stephen Curry three-pointers made per game leader dropped from 45c to 30c (-33.33%) while still doing 708 contracts in the last twenty-four hours. That’s a notable fade in a stat-leader market.

Detroit Pistons Eastern Conference one seed moved from 80c to 86c (+7.5%). It’s already priced like a favorite, and traders still pushed it higher.

Kalshi NBA Volume And Order Book Highlights

Cade Cunningham Most Valuable Player led the day’s action with 43,636 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours. Price is still modest at 14c last.

Miami Heat Eastern Conference title saw 25,764 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours, despite sitting at 2c last. That’s heavy churn at the bottom.

New York Knicks Eastern Conference title also popped on volume at 14,202 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours, even as the price fell.

Oklahoma City Thunder Western Conference title remains one of the deepest markets on the board with 287,750 open interest and 1,769 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours.

Detroit best regular-season record shows real uncertainty. It has a 15-cent yes spread (31c bid, 46c ask), even with 1,633 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours.

Anthony Edwards Clutch Player of the Year is trading with a 6-cent yes spread (49c bid, 55c ask) and closed at 60c. That’s a wide gap for a top-of-board price.

Kalshi NBA Notable Markets Worth Watching

Detroit Pistons Eastern Conference one seed is priced at 86c last with a tight 84c bid and 86c ask. The market is treating it like near-lock territory.

Oklahoma City Thunder Western Conference one seed is 75c last, but it closed lower on the day at 76c (-1.3%). That’s a small drift, but it’s the kind that can snowball.

Oklahoma City Thunder Western Conference title sits at 50c last with a tight 50c bid and 51c ask. It’s one of the cleanest, most efficient order books.

Nikola Jokic Most Valuable Player is steady but active at 25c last with 5,478 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours. That’s still a major lane in the MVP market.

Victor Wembanyama Defensive Player of the Year is holding the top slot at 72c last and also posted 1,880 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours. The market is not blinking.

Kalshi NBA Market Edge

The market is more confident in Detroit’s one-seed path (86c) than Detroit’s best record path, which is still messy on the spread.

Oklahoma City took a material hit in “best record" pricing (-23.81%) without the West title market collapsing. That divergence is the key watch.

The loudest awards action is in MVP and Most Improved Player, led by Cade Cunningham MVP volume and the Jalen Duren price spike.

Thin markets can still print wild moves. Jaylen Brown Eastern Conference Finals Most Valuable Player is the warning label with zero 24-hour volume.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Our NBA prediction market report is produced by the SportsGrid NBA editorial team, which is a collaborative unit of basketball experts, data scientists, and market specialists dedicated to covering the NBA. By combining proprietary data with real-time analysis, the team breaks down the movers and shakers on Kalshi.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 20. This article has been published by Associate Editor Grant White.