NBA · 5 hours ago

Best NBA Bets Saturday, February 21: Trends, Predictions & Picks for Tonight

Grant White

Host · Writer

The market handed us a slate with two kinds of games: coin-flips with stars missing (Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns), and absolute mismatch spreads (Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs). I’m not here to bet every game. I’m here to bet the ones where the number is begging to be attacked.

Attack the Paint with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

Best Bet: Detroit Pistons -10.5 (3 units)

Where to Watch the Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons Tonight

    • Arena: United Center
    • Location: Chicago, IL
    • Where to Watch: NBA League Pass
    • Date: February 21, 2026
    • Time: 8:00 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

 

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance
Detroit Pistons -10.5 (-110) -562 84.9% 82%
Chicago Bulls 10.5 (-110) +414 19.5% 18%

Odds as of February 21, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

 

Chicago has been an auto-fade at home lately. The Bulls are 1-9 in their last ten at home and also 1-9 against the spread in that same span. That’s not noise. That’s a team consistently failing to meet market expectations in this building.

Detroit is built to punish that. The Pistons are 8-2 in their last ten on the road, and they’ve been solid against the number too at 6-4 against the spread in that stretch. And the profile mismatch is nasty: Detroit is 2nd in defensive rating (109.3) and 1st in turnovers forced (17.3), while Chicago sits 26th in defensive rating (118.2) and 28th in turnovers forced (12.6). That’s a possession and efficiency gap.

I’m also not sweating the big number angle when the favorite can defend. Detroit is 3rd in points allowed (109.3) and 1st in assists allowed (23.0). Chicago’s offense can score, but it’s also living with a defense that bleeds. Give me the team that can get stops and turn stops into margin.

Expert Pick: New York Knicks -3.5 (2 units)

Where to Watch the New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets Tonight

    • Arena: Madison Square Garden
    • Location: New York, NY
    • Where to Watch: NBA League Pass
    • Date: February 21, 2026
    • Time: 8:30 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

 

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance
Houston Rockets 3.5 (-113) +136 42.4% 40%
New York Knicks -3.5 (-107) -163 62.0% 59%

Odds as of February 21, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

 

This is a spot where I’m trusting the Garden trend and the market still isn’t fully charging for it. The Knicks are 7-3 in their last ten at home and 7-3 against the spread in that stretch. Houston has been the opposite away from home lately, sitting 2-7 against the spread in their last nine on the road.

The matchup math works too. New York’s offense is elite by efficiency: 3rd in offensive rating (119.9) and 4th in three-pointers made (14.9). Houston’s defense is real, but the Rockets’ offense brings volatility with it: 24th in turnovers (15.3), and New York is 4th in turnovers (13.6) on the other side. That’s a clean way to win a spread game. Fewer empty trips.

And yes, Houston can rebound with anyone – 1st in rebounds (48.4). But New York isn’t some soft target on the glass either at 4th in rebounds (46.2), plus they’re 5th in rebounds allowed (41.7). If the Rockets don’t get a massive second-chance edge, they’re stuck trying to keep up with a Knicks offense that’s been cashing tickets at home.

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

    • Best Bet (3 units): Detroit Pistons -10.5
    • Expert Pick (2 units): New York Knicks -3.5

Two plays. Two very different paths to the window. Detroit is the Chicago can’t cover at home hammer. New York is the Garden covers are real ride. If you’re with me, we press. If you’re fading, pick your poison.

Our picks against the spread are produced by the SportsGrid NBA editorial team, which is a collaborative unit of basketball and betting experts, data scientists, and market specialists dedicated to uncovering high-probability edges. By combining proprietary predictive modeling with real-time market data, the team distills complex situational trends—including rest advantages, injury impacts, and schedule spots—into actionable bets. 
 
Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 20. This article has been published by Associate Editor Grant White.

