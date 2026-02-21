SportsGrid Inc logo
NBA · 2 hours ago

Daily NBA Prediction Markets Wrapped: Kalshi Market Movers

Grant White

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

Boston’s Eastern Conference one-seed market just got nuked. The contract closed at 1c after opening 5c, a -80.0% move that stands out even on a busy board.

Dunk on the Prediction Markets with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

Top Kalshi NBA Movers That Mattered

  • Boston’s Eastern Conference #1 seed collapsed from 5c to 1c (-80.0%). The market is basically pricing it as dead.

 

  • Luka Doncic MVP odds got cut in half, dropping from 4c to 2c (-50.0%).

 

  • Jayson Tatum Eastern Conference Finals MVP ripped from 10c to 27c (+170.0%). It’s a huge jump, but the market is still thin.

 

  • Cade Cunningham MVP surged from 8c to 13c (+62.5%) on massive activity. Traders pushed 112,726 contracts in 24 hours.

 

  • San Antonio’s Western Conference title climbed from 12c to 18c (+50.0%) with heavy interest. It also traded 27,252 contracts in 24 hours.

 

  • Stephen Curry three-pointers made per game leader fell from 72c to 42c (-41.67%). That is a major repricing in a core stat market.

 

  • Kon Knueppel three-pointers made per game leader dropped from 17c to 4c (-76.47%).

 

  • Victor Wembanyama rebounds per game leader slid from 9c to 2c (-77.78%).

 

  • Oklahoma City’s best regular-season record fell from 64c to 52c (-18.75%). That’s a meaningful hit in a high-profile futures lane.

Kalshi NBA Volume and Order Book Highlights

  • Los Angeles Clippers championship odds led the entire snapshot in 24-hour trading volume (189,355 contracts). Price sat at 1c.

 

  • Los Angeles Lakers championship odds were right behind at 79,900 contracts in 24 hours, priced at 2c.

 

  • Victor Wembanyama Defensive Player of the Year was the awards volume king at 81,280 contracts in 24 hours. The market sat 71c bid / 76c ask.

 

  • Oklahoma City championship odds stayed extremely liquid with 62,694 contracts in 24 hours and a tight 40c bid / 41c ask.

 

  • San Antonio championship odds also saw big flow at 49,857 contracts in 24 hours, priced 11c bid / 12c ask.

 

  • Cade Cunningham MVP had the loudest single-name action at 112,726 contracts in 24 hours. The market was 12c bid / 13c ask.

 

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP still trades like a major contract with 14,301 contracts in 24 hours and a tight 58c bid / 59c ask.

 

  • Jayson Tatum Eastern Conference Finals MVP had a massive 21c spread (5c bid / 26c ask). That’s pure volatility risk.

Kalshi NBA Notable Markets Worth Watching

  • Oklahoma City’s title stack is clean and tight: West title at 50c bid / 51c ask, and championship at 40c bid / 41c ask.

 

  • San Antonio’s futures are moving together: West title up to 14c, and championship up to 12c. Both also carried big volume.

 

  • Detroit’s top-seed pricing is aggressive: Eastern Conference #1 seed at 84c bid / 86c ask, with 11,194 open interest.

 

  • LeBron James next team pricing is shifting away from Cleveland. Cleveland closed 38c (-22.45%), while “Stays with Los Angeles L or Retires" closed 39c (-7.14%).

Kalshi NBA Market Edge

  • Treat wide spreads as a warning label. Tatum’s Eastern Conference Finals MVP is a prime example at 5c bid / 26c ask.

 

  • Follow the volume when the price moves. Cunningham MVP is the clearest signal with 112,726 contracts traded in 24 hours.

 

  • San Antonio is the momentum futures story. The West title moved +50.0% with 27,252 contracts behind it.

 

  • Oklahoma City remains the liquidity hub. The championship market alone traded 62,694 contracts with a one-cent spread.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Our NBA prediction market report is produced by the SportsGrid NBA editorial team, which is a collaborative unit of basketball experts, data scientists, and market specialists dedicated to covering the NBA. By combining proprietary data with real-time analysis, the team breaks down the movers and shakers on Kalshi.
 
Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 20. This article has been published by Associate Editor Grant White.

