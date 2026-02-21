Daily NBA Prediction Markets Wrapped: Kalshi Market Movers

Boston’s Eastern Conference one-seed market just got nuked. The contract closed at 1c after opening 5c, a -80.0% move that stands out even on a busy board.

Top Kalshi NBA Movers That Mattered

Boston’s Eastern Conference #1 seed collapsed from 5c to 1c (-80.0%). The market is basically pricing it as dead.

Luka Doncic MVP odds got cut in half, dropping from 4c to 2c (-50.0%).

Jayson Tatum Eastern Conference Finals MVP ripped from 10c to 27c (+170.0%). It’s a huge jump, but the market is still thin.

Cade Cunningham MVP surged from 8c to 13c (+62.5%) on massive activity. Traders pushed 112,726 contracts in 24 hours.

San Antonio’s Western Conference title climbed from 12c to 18c (+50.0%) with heavy interest. It also traded 27,252 contracts in 24 hours.

Stephen Curry three-pointers made per game leader fell from 72c to 42c (-41.67%). That is a major repricing in a core stat market.

Kon Knueppel three-pointers made per game leader dropped from 17c to 4c (-76.47%).

Victor Wembanyama rebounds per game leader slid from 9c to 2c (-77.78%).

Oklahoma City’s best regular-season record fell from 64c to 52c (-18.75%). That’s a meaningful hit in a high-profile futures lane.

Kalshi NBA Volume and Order Book Highlights

Los Angeles Clippers championship odds led the entire snapshot in 24-hour trading volume (189,355 contracts). Price sat at 1c.

Los Angeles Lakers championship odds were right behind at 79,900 contracts in 24 hours, priced at 2c.

Victor Wembanyama Defensive Player of the Year was the awards volume king at 81,280 contracts in 24 hours. The market sat 71c bid / 76c ask.

Oklahoma City championship odds stayed extremely liquid with 62,694 contracts in 24 hours and a tight 40c bid / 41c ask.

San Antonio championship odds also saw big flow at 49,857 contracts in 24 hours, priced 11c bid / 12c ask.

Cade Cunningham MVP had the loudest single-name action at 112,726 contracts in 24 hours. The market was 12c bid / 13c ask.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP still trades like a major contract with 14,301 contracts in 24 hours and a tight 58c bid / 59c ask.

Jayson Tatum Eastern Conference Finals MVP had a massive 21c spread (5c bid / 26c ask). That’s pure volatility risk.

Kalshi NBA Notable Markets Worth Watching

Oklahoma City’s title stack is clean and tight: West title at 50c bid / 51c ask, and championship at 40c bid / 41c ask.

San Antonio’s futures are moving together: West title up to 14c, and championship up to 12c. Both also carried big volume.

Detroit’s top-seed pricing is aggressive: Eastern Conference #1 seed at 84c bid / 86c ask, with 11,194 open interest.

LeBron James next team pricing is shifting away from Cleveland. Cleveland closed 38c (-22.45%), while “Stays with Los Angeles L or Retires" closed 39c (-7.14%).

Kalshi NBA Market Edge

Treat wide spreads as a warning label. Tatum’s Eastern Conference Finals MVP is a prime example at 5c bid / 26c ask.

Follow the volume when the price moves. Cunningham MVP is the clearest signal with 112,726 contracts traded in 24 hours.

San Antonio is the momentum futures story. The West title moved +50.0% with 27,252 contracts behind it.

Oklahoma City remains the liquidity hub. The championship market alone traded 62,694 contracts with a one-cent spread.

Our NBA prediction market report is produced by the SportsGrid NBA editorial team, which is a collaborative unit of basketball experts, data scientists, and market specialists dedicated to covering the NBA. By combining proprietary data with real-time analysis, the team breaks down the movers and shakers on Kalshi.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 20. This article has been published by Associate Editor Grant White.