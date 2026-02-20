Clippers Win Total Market Surges to 95 Cents! Is This Rally Sustainable?

The LA Clippers‘ win total market has caught fire, jumping four cents overnight from 91 to 95 cents on their over 35 wins. At 95 cents, the market is pricing in a 95% probability that this franchise reaches 35 victories. I’m here to tell you why this price movement makes sense – and why there’s still room to run.

The Math Works In Their Favor

The numbers tell a compelling story for Clippers backers:

Current record: 27-28 with 27 games remaining .

. Need just eight more wins to hit the 35-win threshold.

to hit the 35-win threshold. Required pace: .296 winning percentage over final 27 games .

. That’s roughly 8-19 the rest of the way, which is an incredibly low bar.

This is the beauty of this market. The Clippers don’t need to be good down the stretch. They just need to avoid being historically terrible. A. 321 pace would be among the worst 28-game stretches in franchise history, yet that’s all they need to cash this ticket.

Recent Form Suggests Easy Money

The Clippers’ recent trajectory supports this optimistic pricing:

14-6 record over their last 20 games(.700 winning percentage).

6-4 in their last ten games (.600 pace).

4-1 in their last five despite key injuries.

despite key injuries. Averaging 111.1 points per game over the last 20 contests

Even if we completely ignore their hot 20-game stretch and focus on their more modest 6-4 last ten, that .600 pace would deliver 16 additional wins. They only need eight. The margin for error here is massive.

Kawhi Leonard Remains The X-Factor

The injury report shows why this market moved:

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 27.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 42 games.

is averaging Shooting 49.0% from the field and 37.8% from three.

Still playing at an elite level when healthy.

Leonard’s presence transforms this team. In their recent win over Minnesota, he dropped 41 points with eight rebounds and four steals. When he’s on the court, the Clippers play like a completely different franchise.

The Supporting Cast Has Stepped Up

The trade deadline moves have created unexpected depth: Darius Garland contributed 18.0 points and 6.9 assists before his toe injury with the Cavs.

Bennedict Mathurin is adding 21.0 points per game since joining the team 3 games ago.

since joining the team 3 games ago. Garland is expected back on March 1st, giving them another scoring option for the final month. Even without him, this supporting cast has proven capable of winning games.

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

At 95 cents, I’m still backing the over. Here’s why:

The market is pricing in a 5% chance this team goes 7-20 or worse down the stretch. That would require a complete organizational collapse.

Their ninth-place defensive ranking provides a floor. Good defensive teams rarely crater completely, and the Clippers have shown they can win ugly when needed.

The injury concerns around Bradley Beal (season-ending hip surgery) and Garland (toe, week-to-week) are already baked into this price. The market has adjusted for the known negatives.

I’m riding this wave. Eight wins in 27 games is a laughably low bar for a team that’s gone 14-6 over its last 20. Even if they regress significantly, they should cruise past 35 victories.

