Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Thursday, February 19

Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Thursday, February 19

The Pick: Jarrett Allen Over 8.5 Rebounds

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Jarrett Allen is in a smash spot on the glass. He’s cleared 8.5 rebounds in 100% of his last five games and 70% of his last ten. That includes a five-game over streak. The Brooklyn Nets have also been a friendly matchup, with Allen clearing this line in 62.5% of his last eight against the Nets. The opponent profile helps too. Brooklyn’s matchup allowance is 6.6 rebounds allowed, ranking 25th in that split. At a cheaper -107 best price, the number is doing plenty of work.

The Pick: Matas Buzelis Over 14.5 Points

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors

Matas Buzelis has been automatic lately. He’s hit 14.5 points in 100% of his last five and 80% of his last ten, riding a five-game over streak. The recent game log backs it up, with 15, 18, 21, 18, and 22 points in his last five. The floor is also playable for this number. His 14.5 floor lines up with the prop, and the 20.0 ceiling gives real upside. There’s also a role boost angle with Josh Giddey possibly out for the Chicago Bulls. Buzelis has averaged 17.4 points without Giddey versus 13.8 with him. That’s a meaningful jump for a line sitting at 14.5.

The Pick: Jabari Smith Over 21.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith is priced like a coin flip, but the profile looks steadier than that. He’s cleared 21.5 PRA in 80% of his last five and 70% of his last ten, with a four-game over streak. His season average is 24.1 PRA, which gives this line breathing room. The matchup history is strong, too. Smith has hit this number in 75% of his last four against the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets also grade as a soft opponent for this stat type, allowing 16.2 with a 26th-ranked mark in that split. That’s the kind of opponent profile that keeps the floor intact.

The Pick: Bub Carrington Over 9.5 Points

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers

Bub Carrington is the best kind of prop tonight: a low line with a real plus-money out. He’s cleared 9.5 points in 80% of his last five and 80% of his last ten. He’s also hit this number in 66.67% of his last six against Indiana. The matchup is quietly favorable. The Indiana Pacers’ defensive profile sits at 14.1 allowed, versus a league average of 14.0, with a 2nd-ranked mark in that split. That’s a green light for scoring volume. The best part is the price. Getting +101 at DraftKings instead of -128 is a massive swing in implied probability.

