5 NBA Teams To Fade Right Now: See The Second Half Shifts

This week's theme is simple: overperformance in close games, combined with a mediocre net rating, is where spreads get mispriced. The Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls are the loudest alarms, but Orlando, Portland, and Toronto all have angles where the market can get ahead of reality. Bet the profile, not the record.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 16.