On This Day in NBA History, February 12: Wilt, AI, and LeBron

For The Record Books: The Biggest Single-Game Marks On This Date

Some February 12th nights don't need a buzzer. They just need a scoreboard.

Allen Iverson owns the loudest scoring total for the date. In 2005, he detonates for 60 points as Philadelphia beats Orlando 112-99. He adds four rebounds, six assists, five steals, and one block in 42 min. That is the highest point total recorded here on February 12th, and it comes in a win.

The other end of the spectrum is pure muscle. Wilt Chamberlain puts up a 33-rebound game in 1969 as the Los Angeles Lakers beat OKC1 109-92. He pairs it with 32 points in 48 min. That's the biggest rebounding number listed in the single-game records section, and it reads like a different sport.

Wilt shows up again in 1963 with a rare bruiser's masterpiece: 46 points and 32 rebounds for GSW2 in a 120-115 loss at Detroit. It's logged as a 40-20 game, and it clears that bar by a mile.

And if you want the cleanest blend of power and playmaking, Joel Embiid stamps 2022 with a 30-plus point triple-double. He goes for 40 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 103-93 Philadelphia win over Cleveland. He even hits 4-5 from three (80.0%) in 33 min. His season averages that year sit at 30.6 points and 11.7 rebounds, so this is still a spike, especially with the ten assists.

One more record belongs in the same 2014 chaos as Harden's buzzer. Trevor Ariza drills 10 threes for Washington in that same 113-112 loss at Houston. He finishes with 32 points and 11 rebounds in 42 min. Ten made threes in a one-point game, and it still isn't enough. That's how thin the margin gets on this date.