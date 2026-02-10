Daily NBA Prediction Markets Wrapped: Kalshi Market Movers

Detroit’s top-end futures got yanked in two directions. Detroit’s best-record odds ripped higher, while Detroit’s title odds got hit hard. That split is the cleanest “regular season vs. playoffs" argument on the board today.

Top Kalshi NBA Movers That Mattered

Detroit Pistons Best Regular-Season Record: up from 15c to 21c (40.0%). The market is paying up for Detroit’s top-of-the-table path.

Detroit Pistons Championship Odds: down from 9c to 6c (-33.33%). Traders are separating “best record" from “win four rounds."

New York Knicks Eastern Conference One Seed: up from 4c to 15c (275.0%). It’s still a low-probability ticket, but the repricing was violent.

San Antonio Spurs Western Conference One Seed: down from 25c to 12c (-52.0%). That is a major reset for a market that was previously priced like a coin flip.

Portland Trail Blazers Playoff Qualification: up from 27c to 44c (62.96%). Big move, and it came with heavy activity at 2,163 contracts in 24-hour volume.

Atlanta Hawks Playoff Qualification: down from 43c to 36c (-16.28%). The market is fading Atlanta’s path back into the field.

Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Title: up from 20c to 23c (15.0%). That move also came with 16,490 contracts in 24-hour volume, one of the busiest futures markets today.

Victor Wembanyama Defensive Player of the Year: up from 60c to 69c (15.0%). The market is consolidating around Wembanyama at the top.

Nikola Jokic MVP: up from 22c to 28c (27.27%). That’s a meaningful jump in a high-liquidity awards market.

Austin Reaves All-Star Selection: up from 2c to 94c (4600.0%). The contract is now priced like a near-lock, but liquidity is still messy.

Joel Embiid All-Star Selection: down from 30c to 5c (-83.33%). A brutal collapse into longshot territory.

James Harden All-Star Selection: down from 7c to 1c (-85.71%). The market is essentially closing the door.

Kalshi NBA Volume And Order Book Highlights

Oklahoma City Thunder Championship Odds traded 41,362 contracts in 24-hour volume. The price slipped from 40c to 38c (-5.0%).

San Antonio Spurs Championship Odds traded 62,507 contracts in 24-hour volume. The contract sits at 9c last with a 8c bid / 9c ask.

Boston Celtics Championship Odds traded 70,381 contracts in 24-hour volume. Pricing is tight at 6c bid / 8c ask.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP traded 36,017 contracts in 24-hour volume. The contract moved from 66c to 63c (-4.55%).

Cleveland Cavaliers Championship Odds traded 35,135 contracts in 24-hour volume. The market is still low at 6c bid / 8c ask.

Portland‘s playoff market is active but not tight. It’s 33c bid / 37c ask, with the day’s close marked at 44c.

Austin Reaves All-Star is the definition of a broken order book. It shows 13c bid / 94c ask with 94c last.

Kalshi NBA Notable Markets Worth Watching

Oklahoma City Thunder West vs. title pricing: Oklahoma City is 51c bid / 52c ask to win the West, but only 38c bid / 39c ask to win it all. That gap is where traders are expressing Finals uncertainty.

Detroit Pistons‘ “best record" vs. “championship" disconnect: Detroit is 17c bid / 22c ask for best record, but only 7c bid / 8c ask for the title. The market is daring bettors to pick a side.

LeBron James next team market is moving: “Stays with Los Angeles Lakers or retires" fell from 40c to 33c (-17.5%). “Cleveland Cavaliers" is 44c last and moved 3.7%.

Donovan Mitchell three-pointers leader: up from 11c to 19c (72.73%) with 928 contracts in 24-hour volume. That is a real momentum signal in a niche market.

Karl-Anthony Towns rebounds leader: down from 22c to 11c (-50.0%). A sharp repricing for a league-leader board.

Kalshi NBA Market Edge

Detroit is the headline. The market is buying the regular season and selling the playoff ceiling.

The All-Star board is volatile. Reaves is priced at 94c, but the bid-ask is still chaotic.

Oklahoma City remains the liquidity king. Even small price moves come with massive volume.

Keep an eye on Portland’s playoff contract. It moved the most among playoff tickets and traded heavily.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 10.