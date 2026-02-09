Daily NBA Injury Report and Betting Angles for Monday, February 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder head to Los Angeles without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ajay Mitchell, and that’s the kind of double-hit that forces bettors to rethink everything from spread to late-game shot creation. There are also a few other real swing pieces on the board, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting for Milwaukee and Joel Embiid landing in the questionable bucket.

Detroit Pistons @ Charlotte Hornets Injury Report & Trends

Charlotte’s injury report is mostly trade-related noise, but Detroit has one key availability check.

Jalen Duren (right knee) is probable, and Detroit has been strong either way: 31-12 with him (plus-6.8 net rating) versus 7-1 without him (plus-13.1).

If Duren is limited, Cade Cunningham becomes even more central as a creator, with 25.1 points and 9.7 assists per game in his listed starter role.

Charlotte lists Coby White (left calf) out, but he was just traded for at the deadline, so his importance to the team is still to be determined.

Betting angle: Duren’s tag looks more like a minutes-management watch than a full reprice trigger, given Detroit’s season splits.

Chicago Bulls @ Brooklyn Nets Injury Report & Trends

Chicago’s backcourt is hanging by a thread, and it’s the biggest driver of volatility in this matchup.

Tre Jones (left hamstring) is doubtful, and the Bulls have fallen off hard without him: 20-18 with him (minus-0.8 net rating) versus 4-11 without him (minus-10.3).

Jalen Smith (right calf) is questionable, and Chicago’s season profile craters when he sits: 23-20 with him (minus-0.9) versus 1-9 without him (minus-14.5).

Josh Giddey (left hamstring) is doubtful, which further squeezes ball-handling and playmaking responsibilities.

Brooklyn is without Michael Porter Jr. (right knee), but the Nets have struggled even with him: 13-28 with him (minus-5.3).

Betting angle: if Jones and Smith both miss, Chicago’s rotation gets thin fast. That’s when live betting becomes valuable if the offense bogs down early.

Utah Jazz @ Miami Heat Injury Report & Trends

Utah is missing its lead guard, and that usually shows up in shot quality and late-clock possessions.

Keyonte George (right ankle) is out, and the Jazz have been worse without him: 15-33 with him (minus-8.7 net rating) versus 1-4 without him (minus-5.8).

George’s production matters too: 23.8 points and 6.5 assists per game on a 27.5% usage rate.

Miami is on the back end of a back-to-back, after blowing out the Wizards yesterday.

Betting angle: Utah’s offense is easier to price down without George, but Miami’s back-to-back spot can keep the door open for live unders if pace drops.

Milwaukee Bucks @ Orlando Magic Injury Report & Trends

This game starts with one question: how does Milwaukee score and defend without its top engine?

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right calf) is out, and the Bucks have taken a clear step back: 14-15 with him (minus-1.8 net rating) versus 7-14 without him (minus-6.3).

Antetokounmpo’s box score load is massive: 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game with a 36.1% usage rate.

With Giannis out, Kevin Porter and Ryan Rollins sit in the listed starting backcourt. Porter brings 17.1 points and 7.5 assists per game, while Rollins is at 16.9 points and 5.5 assists.

Orlando lists Franz Wagner (left high ankle) available, which stabilizes the Magic’s wing scoring next to Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane.

Betting angle: Milwaukee’s downgrade without Giannis is real. Orlando’s side and Orlando-related overs become more viable if the Bucks can’t keep them out of transition.

Atlanta Hawks @ Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report & Trends

Atlanta has one true swing piece on the report, and it’s a big one.

Dyson Daniels (inflammation) is questionable, and the Hawks have been dramatically worse when he sits: 26-26 with him (minus-0.4 net rating) versus 0-2 without him (minus-14.5).

Daniels also fills the stat sheet: 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

Minnesota is on the back end of a back-to-back, having lost to the Los Angeles Clippers yesterday.

Betting angle: if Daniels is out, Atlanta’s ball pressure and connective playmaking take a hit. That’s where Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle props can get interesting, especially early before books fully adjust.

Sacramento Kings @ New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report & Trends

Sacramento is missing multiple rotation scorers, and the one remaining question is their most important.

Domantas Sabonis (lower back) is questionable, and the Kings have been poor even with him: 3-16 with him (minus-9.8 net rating).

Sabonis still matters as a stabilizer, posting 15.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

Malik Monk is out, and Zach LaVine (right 5th finger) is out, which pushes more creation onto Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan in the listed starting group.

New Orleans lists Dejounte Murray (right Achilles) out, but he has zero games played and should not be treated as a current lineup change.

Betting angle: if Sabonis sits, Sacramento’s offense risks turning into pure isolation. That can drag the total down and make New Orleans’ defensive looks cleaner.

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Denver Nuggets Injury Report & Trends

This is the slate’s cleanest “wait for the final report" game because both teams have high-usage pieces in the gray area.

Jamal Murray (left hip) is questionable, and Denver’s results have been steady either way: 30-18 with him (plus-4.5 net rating) versus 4-1 without him (plus-0.2).

Nikola Jokic (left ankle) is probable, and he’s still the hub at 28.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 10.6 assists per game.

Denver also has Aaron Gordon (right hamstring) out, and the Nuggets have been better with him: 16-6 with him (plus-6.2) versus 18-13 without him (plus-2.6).

Cleveland is without Evan Mobley (left calf), and the Cavaliers have actually been better without him: 25-17 with him (plus-2.7 net rating) versus 7-4 without him (plus-7.6).

Betting angle: if Murray sits, Denver’s shot creation shifts even more toward Jokic. That can lift Jokic assist and points props, while also tightening Denver’s perimeter scoring depth.

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report & Trends

This game has the biggest injury-driven identity change on the board.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal) is out, and Oklahoma City’s season splits swing hard: 38-11 with him (plus-12.6 net rating) versus 2-2 without him (plus-3.8).

Ajay Mitchell (abdominal) is out, and the Thunder have been even more extreme in those splits: 36-6 with him (plus-15.3) versus 4-7 without him (minus-0.8).

With both out, the listed starters lean on Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren to carry more offense. Williams is at 16.8 points and 5.6 assists per game in the lineup table, while Holmgren adds 17.7 points and 8.7 rebounds.

The Lakers are without Luka Doncic (left hamstring), and Los Angeles has been worse without him: 27-15 with him (plus-1.6 net rating) versus 5-4 without him (minus-5.6).

That puts more on LeBron James, who is listed at 21.8 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Betting angle: Oklahoma City missing both Gilgeous-Alexander and Mitchell is a major downgrade. If the market only prices in one absence, there’s room on the Lakers’ side.

Philadelphia 76ers @ Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report & Trends

Philadelphia’s entire ceiling hinges on one name.

Joel Embiid (management) is questionable, and the 76ers have been meaningfully better with him: 19-12 with him (plus-3.3 net rating) versus 11-10 without him (minus-1.0).

Embiid’s scoring load is still elite: 26.6 points per game with a 34.2% usage rate.

Paul George (league suspension) is out, which keeps more on-ball work on Tyrese Maxey, listed at 28.8 points and 6.9 assists per game.

Portland has Deni Avdija (low back) questionable, and he’s been a huge piece at 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game.

Betting angle: if Embiid plays, Philadelphia’s offense is easier to trust. If he sits, Maxey’s scoring and assist props become the first place bettors look.

Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors Injury Report & Trends

Golden State is missing its offensive engine, and it’s already showing up in the season splits.

Stephen Curry (right patellofemoral) is out, and the Warriors drop from 23-16 with him (plus-4.5 net rating) to 5-9 without him (minus-4.6).

Jimmy Butler III (right ACL) is out for the season, and Golden State has the same net-rating story: 23-15 with him (plus-4.8) versus 5-10 without him (minus-4.6).

Memphis is also missing key pieces, led by Santi Aldama (management) out and Zach Edey (left ankle) out.

Betting angle: Golden State’s offense can get choppy without Curry and Butler. That can push bettors toward unders, especially if Memphis can’t score efficiently either.

NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis, Feb. 9

Oklahoma City is 38-11 with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (plus-12.6 net rating) versus 2-2 without him (plus-3.8).

Oklahoma City is 36-6 with Ajay Mitchell (plus-15.3) versus 4-7 without him (minus-0.8).

Milwaukee is 14-15 with Giannis Antetokounmpo (minus-1.8 net rating) versus 7-14 without him (minus-6.3).

Golden State is 23-16 with Stephen Curry (plus-4.5 net rating) versus 5-9 without him (minus-4.6).

Chicago is 23-20 with Jalen Smith (minus-0.9) versus 1-9 without him (minus-14.5).

NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

Oklahoma City missing both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ajay Mitchell should push more usage to Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo out, Milwaukee’s offense likely runs through Kevin Porter and Ryan Rollins more often.

If Tre Jones and Jalen Smith both sit, Chicago’s rotation gets thin, and Brooklyn becomes more playable in-game.

Joel Embiid’s status is the biggest swing for Philadelphia. Tyrese Maxey props become the cleanest pivot if Embiid sits.

Golden State without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III is a different team. Unders become more attractive if the pace slows early.

NBA Injury Players To Monitor

Dyson Daniels , Atlanta Hawks

, Atlanta Hawks Jalen Smith , Chicago Bulls

, Chicago Bulls Dean Wade , Cleveland Cavaliers

, Cleveland Cavaliers Jaylon Tyson , Cleveland Cavaliers

, Cleveland Cavaliers Jamal Murray , Denver Nuggets

, Denver Nuggets Domantas Sabonis , Sacramento Kings

, Sacramento Kings Joel Embiid , Philadelphia 76ers

, Philadelphia 76ers Robert Williams III , Portland Trail Blazers

, Portland Trail Blazers Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers

The biggest late-news leverage sits in Los Angeles, with Oklahoma City missing both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ajay Mitchell. Milwaukee's offense also has to be re-framed without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 9.